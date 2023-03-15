Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again made a mistake appearance on social media, and he got netizens talking

The music star shared a video of himself getting a massage on his Instagram story before quickly deleting the post

A number of netizens were, however, quick to get a screen record of the video as they shared different reactions

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has now been accused of playing hide and seek on social media after he made another mistake appearance online.

In the late hours of March 14, 2023, the music star shared a video of himself getting a massage on his Instagram story.

In the clip, the singer was seen lying down while another man in a striped shirt helped him massage his head as he jammed to the music playing in the background.

Davido mistakenly posted a video of him getting a massage. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

However, shortly after the video was posted, it was soon deleted, but some fans had already made a recording and posted clips online.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Davido mistakenly posts video of himself getting a massage

After Davido’s post and delete video made the rounds online, a number of netizens reacted. Read some of their comments below:

Sir_bukoye_enterprise:

“Oriade is on fire right now, Ko easy.”

venarbaby:

“After baba delete 4K post head full na e need massage.”

oluwagold824:

“No be your wife suppose they do that if you have one.”

mafian____:

“Abeg help us massage am well , make those lyrics straight .”

rossyofnewyork:

“This one n drama na 5&6 .”

tenur_hair:

“Wo ogbeni come online ooo all these go go don too much.”

marv_1s:

“Lol it was a post meant for his close friend's story.. na mistake eh go be.”

_obiageli__:

“David dey use una play .”

orduen_gram:

“Make OBO stop this hide and seek game na, Glad to see he's okay tho ❤️.”

graceboy___grant:

“Make eee just continue to dey play hide and seek we go soon find an reach house.”

the_old_once_:

“Hand deh scratch baba since .”

Source: Legit.ng