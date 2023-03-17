The story of an old man who photographs sunset as a tribute to her late wife has warmed hearts

In the viral video, the 75-year-old held a tablet in his hands and positioned it to take a photo of a beautiful sunset, showing it to someone behind the camera

The old man was engrossed in his photographic engagement that it was visibly obvious that what he was doing means a lot to him

An Instagram video shared by @people has captured the moment of an old man who photographed sunset to honor his late wife with whom he had lived for over three decades has gone viral on social media.

The old man who identified as Rick had been married to his wife whose name is Lilian for over thirty years.

Rick noted that taking photos of the sunset was a usual pastime between him and his wife.

Old man photographs sunset

After his wife's demise, Rick began to produce more images of sunset to remember what they both shared when Lilian was alive.

Many social media users who reacted to the video had made mention of how nature is a strong source of beautiful memories.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has garnered over 11,000 likes and more than 100 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@jesstwinmom also said:

"Anyone know his Facebook group? | love to see his pictures."

@beamishmoran commented:

"I love it! Still a man with his cherished memories."

@1530.nazo wrote:

"Aww so sweet, warms the heart."

@persiangoddess3 reacted:

"Awww.this is true love at its best! She is smiling from above."

@morten5878 also reacted:

"Really nice. A reminder how short life is,and preciuOs. 29200 sunset is 80 years. How many do we see. Never take life for granted, it is a gift even if not believing in a creator. Just trying to share it with loved ones,you know."

@dmatts68 also commented:

"True love at its best."

