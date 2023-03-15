A Nigerian man has revealed the advice his project supervisor gave him five years ago that has guided his career

In a Twitter post, the man said his supervisor told him to work harder as there are millions of graduates with better certificate without a job

The Nigerian man who now feel fulfilled said that receiving that advice five years ago has helped him to plan his life better

A young man who identified himself as Emmanuel Faith on Twitter has shared the advice he received from his project supervisor five years ago that has proven to be useful.

In a tweet, he revealed that his project supervisor advised him that there are many people with first class and second class upper without jobs so he should work harder.

Emmanuel Faith reveals 5 years advice from project supervisor. Photo credit: @theemmanuelfaith Source: Twitter

Source: UGC

The Nigerian man stated that this advice has guided him towards a fulfilling life that he is living now.

The words of advice

He shared the exact words of the advise in the tweet which is quoted below:

“People with first class and 2-1 are struggling to get a job, not to talk of you who finished with 2:2, ko si ise nta o, it’s better be serious with your life.”

Many social media who reacted to the tweet said that the life of the Nigerian man has inspired them to do better in their careers.

As of the time of writing this report, the tweet has gathered over 38,000 views and over 100 likes on Twitter.

Social media users react

@euniceiniakanji reacted:

"You inspire me, EF ❤️. Thank you for showing the world what's possible."

@zita_annah said:

"Our best lives are always ahead. Congratulations on turning the story around in 5 years."

@No_replica_faith also reacted:

"And will continue to carry you through �"

@Imade_iyamu commented:

"You’re a star. God bless you always."

