Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently made an appearance on social media to reward a top fan

The music star spotted a viral video where a young keke driver plastered his photos all over his vehicle

Davido then reached out to blogger Tunde Ednut about gifting the top fan N1 million for his show of love

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has now rewarded a fan with N1 million for showing him love.

A video had trended on social media earlier of a young Keke Marwa (tricycle) driver who pasted stickers of Davido’s photos all over his ‘machine’.

Davido spotted the trending clip and reacted by reaching out to a blogger, Tunde Ednut, about gifting the boy N1 million.

The Keke driver got N1 million from Davido for showing him unique love. Photos: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Tunde Ednut shared a screenshot of the DM he received from Davido where the singer made the N1 million pledge.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the post below:

Fans react as Davido gifts Keke driver N1 million

A number of netizens were pleased by Davido's generous gesture to the keke driver despite his break from social media. Some of them prayed for OBO. Read some of their comments below:

Tenovertenautos:

"Baba Dey off social media nor mean say e Dey offline.. he still Dey see, and him hands still Dey bless. . Oya make una start to put OBO sticker everywhere oh . I trust my people."

sexpleasurez_:

"Omo, this is why we love him. More blessings for OBO."

funny_kante:

"I go mold Davido for my house today."

iam_kelvinossai:

"I pray the boy is able to use the money wisely and invest in his dream. This is a good way to become a millionaire... however will he be able to remain a millionaire? ❤️"

Davido's fans storm the streets on Valentine's Day to share food and drinks

Top Nigerian singer, Davido's fans made sure to celebrate Valentine's Day with the less privileged on the streets.

A group of young ladies took to the streets to give out food and drinks on the day of love as they made the beggars and children happy.

The video of their beautiful display warmed many hearts after it went viral on social media.

Source: Legit.ng