A lovely video of Nigerian music star Davido playing the role of a pastor has gone viral on the internet

The singer was seen with a bible in his hand as he made a prophetic declaration upon his listeners

This is coming as many of Davido’s fans, and wellwishers await his return to social media this month

A trending video of Nigeria’s Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has warmed hearts on social media.

In the short clip, Davido was seen holding a bible and as he quoted parts of the scriptures while a friend was recording him.

Davido's video as a pastor goes viral. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The individual behind the camera could be heard hailing the singer after he finished the biblical declaration.

Reading what was quoted from Psalm 20:2, Davido said:

“May he send you help from the sanctuary and grant you support from Zion.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video of Davido as a pastor

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

obidike_mike

"Amen ."

zeekihodl:

"He has lost so much weight. God will continue to strengthen him ."

king_shacole:

"Maybe davido should just stop music and go into pastoring full time he fit am who knows God might have called him."

juicyray11:

"David lost weight be strong man you’ll be fine."

maclexii:

"He's so lean. Ọmọ "

keeisokase:

"This bobo don loose weight ooo. It is well by God's grace."

kulimental:

"They have shown Davido life lol."

manlikezaza:

"There are some life problem that will make you come closer to God."

pjchibyk:

"OBO the way I love you eehh, God will punish you for that. You just dey give me Joy steady steady , bomber to bomber, per second per minute."

theofficialcomradeson:

"Pastor David , anoint my head with oil."

