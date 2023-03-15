Nigerian singer Davido caused another round of euphoria on social media as he shared a snippet of himself, only to later delete it

The viral video shared by the much-loved superstar on his Instagram channel displayed him in a relaxed state

A die-hard fan of the singer was lucky to be among the few people who saw him online before he later deleted his post

The absence of the much-loved Nigerian superstar Davido from the internet and social media has really affected his fans, as they show desperation to see him active again.

The 30 Billion Gang boss recently made a swift appearance online, which has since sent the internet into a frenzy. A lady who happens to be one of the singer's most dedicated fans became emotional and shed frantic tears.

Pictures of Nigerian global icon Davido Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shared a few seconds video of himself on his Instagram story channel, which he later deleted when the woman in question recorded herself crying and pleading desperately for the singer to say a word to his fans.

"Guys Davido is online; he deleted his post. Please, Davido, say something, even if it’s Shekpe; even if it's one word, just say please."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

In another update, the Stand Strong singer deleted all his Instagram posts, leaving only three pictures that depict the events that happened in his life after his son Ifeanyi Adeleke’s death.

See the screenshot from Davido’s Instagram feed:

Social media users react to the video of Davido’s fan crying desperately

iamkennybaby:

"It’s how you people constantly disgracing your Molebi online for me."

bobby__flips:

"Davido even if it’s only one Shekpe…just say it."

nora_secrets3:

"Dis guy is just having ptsd his healing slowly if he would ever heal make una give am time."

queen____shankees:

"Wetin be this one again? e get Wetin person no go won use trend?"

d_pizzle_20:

If you like cry from now till tomorrow, he no go give you shishi, werey wan trend."

Davido gifts keke driver N1m after he plastered his photos all over 'vehicle'

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s Keke driver fan, Musa, has now spoken up after finally receiving N1 million from OBO.

Recall that a video had gone viral earlier of Musa’s Keke that had photos of the singer plastered all over it. Davido then showed interest in sending the boy some money.

A new video of Musa was made, and the young guy was all smiles as he continued to speak about his love for Davido. According to him, he loves the singer so much.

Source: Legit.ng