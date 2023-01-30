Popular Nollywood actress and politician, Funke Akindele, trended online after she surprised some TikTokers making a dance video

The movie star who was with her bodyguards and twin sons was seen joining the unsuspecting TikTokers to dance before they spotted her

Interestingly, immediately the nanny noticed the TikTokers were recording their dance, she quickly covered the faces of the actress’ twins

Popular Nigerian actress and politician, Funke Akindele, recently surprised some TikTokers who were dancing and making a video in public.

The movie star was out with her twin sons, their nanny and her bodyguards when she spotted the youngsters dancing in the open.

Funke then snuck up on the unsuspecting dancers and also started to dance behind them. They soon noticed the movie star behind them and screamed in excitement.

Funke Akindele joined the young dancers who were doing their thing in public. Photos: @slimcoral

Another part of the video that caught the attention of netizens was the actress’ young twins and their nanny.

As soon as the domestic staff noticed that the TikTokers’ dance moves were being recorded, she quickly pulled the twins to her and covered their faces.

See the interesting video below:

Nigerians react as Funke Akindele’s nanny covers her twins’ faces in public

After the video made the rounds on social media, a number of netizens reacted to it. Many of them commended the nanny for knowing her job. Read some of their comments below:

sassyinteriors_household.ng:

"The nanny knows her job well."

juanpresh:

"The nanny knows her job."

its.cassie_mimi:

"Make Nigeria celebrities thank God say we no get paparazzi like foreign celebrities life for don tire una like kanye west."

ukainmargaret:

"She did well abeg wetin you won use their face do, correct nanny wey sabi her work❤️"

teescakesnpastries.ng:

"She understood her assignment."

oluwayomiazeez:

"The nanny is smart . I want to believe Funkẹ started dancing to stop them from moving further thereby buying time for the nanny to take cover."

splendidviv:

"Nanny wey sabi❤️❤️"

sealvhia:

"She sabi her work."

osakweome:

"What are they even covering sef."

real__ogo:

"Better Nanny ever ❤️ busy doing her job ✔️ ."

