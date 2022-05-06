Talented Nigerian musician, Kizz Daniel, has finally shown the faces of his two sons, Jelani and Jalil

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star posted an adorable video of his sons riding in their customised Benz

Fans also caught a glimpse of Kizz Daniel’s beautiful home with its impressive interior as they gushed over the video

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, has now shown fans the faces of his two sons, Jelani and Jalil, on social media.

The Oshe crooner took to his official Instagram page to share an adorable video of his boys in what appeared to be his living room.

In the clip, both boys were spotted riding in their impressive miniature Benz with customised number plates while their father controlled its movements.

Kizz Daniel reveals faces of his sons. Photos: @kizzdaniel

The singer also noted in his caption that the cars were gifted to his kids by popular comedian, Taaoma.

He wrote:

“Thank you swthrt @taaooma for these lovely rides, they love it ❤️.”

Fans also caught a glimpse of the impressive interior of the singer’s mansion as they gushed over his sons. See the video below:

Internet users notice resemblance between the twins and their daddy

Not long after Kizz Daniel posted the video of his sons online, many fans were quick to note the resemblance they shared with their father. Read some of their comments below:

“The resemblance wowwwwwww.”

“They look so much like their daddy ❤️.”

“I want twins.”

“I never buy car shey you fit gimme chance make I Dey use your pikin own learn driving.”

“The resemblance❤️.”

“God will continue to bless the work of your hands Beautiful children .”

Nice one.

Kizz Daniel unveils mum of his sons on Mother's Day

Talented Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, joined many others all over the world to celebrate Mother’s Day on March 27, 2022.

Taking to his official page, the music star posted a photo of the mother of his triplet sons for the first time.

In the photo, the mystery woman had a facemask on as she stood beside the singer in the trending snap.

