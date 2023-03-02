As more Nigerians begin to accept the reality of the just concluded 2023 presidential election, some celebrities seem to catch many by surprise as they finally reveal who they supported

Ace actors Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, and Femi Adebayo were quiet throughout the campaign and electioneering period but have come out to congratulate Asiwaju after he won

Legit.ng In this article has compiled a list of some top Nigerian celebrities that didn't reveal who they were supporting for the presidential election until after Bola Tinubu won

The 2023 Presidential election has been quite an emotional race for many Nigerians, especially young Nigerians.

Many Nigerian celebrities pitched their tents for different candidates throughout the electoral season. The support choice was mainly between Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the national ruling party, the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Meet Nigerian celebrities who didn't support Bola Tinubu until he was declared the winner. Credit:@femiadebayosalami/@odunladeadekola/@tobiadegboyega

Source: Instagram

While many celebrities found it easy to express their support for Peter Obi, it was a nightmare for anyone that wanted to support Bola Tinubu.

They were either constantly bullied, attacked, insulted and laid heavy curses on. This might have informed the decision why some celebrities never revealed they were supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu until after he was declared winner of the 2023 Presidential election.

Below are 7 Nigerian celebrities that revealed they were supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after he was declared the winner of the 2023 Presidential election.

1. Odunlade Adekola

Ace Nollywood actress Odunlade Adekola has never been one famous to shy away from expressing his thoughts about an issue in public.

However, he stayed entirely away from the political scene throughout the electioneering season and only showed that he was an Asiwaju supporter after he was declared the winner. He did so by posting a congratulatory message on his social media page.

2. Lateef Adedimeji

Many don't know that multi-talented actor Lateef Adedimeji is a huge supporter and admirer of Nigeria's president-elect.

Lateef was the actor that played Asiwaju's character in his autobiography movie. However, throughout the campaign and electioneering season, he avoided the political scene without revealing if he supported him to be president.

3. Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky might not necessarily carry much political weight or influence. But he was another celebrity who only showed his support at an almost inconsequential time.

At midnight on Friday, February 24th, Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to reveal his support.

4. Pastor Tobi Adegboyega

Internationally renowned Nigerian-born UK clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega was another famous figure who didn't reveal he supported Asiwaju to win.

He only made his choice public after the President-elect was declared the winner. He even had to apologise to people not to be offended for supporting him.

5. Dayo Amusa

Yoruba Nollywood actress Day Amusa isn't particularly known for her political nous or sagacity. But she's famous for being outspoken and expressive of her opinion.

However, through the 2023 Presidential election season, she avoided anything politics. She finally revealed who she was supporting only after elections had occurred and vote counting was on.

6. Ijebuu

Comic Yoruba actor Tayo Amokade, better known as Ijebuu, was another public figure that didn't reveal he supported Asiwaju until after he was declared the winner.

Even though he worked closely with MC Oluomo, Jide Kosoko, and Saidi Balogun, who were all public with their choice and support, he stayed silent.

7. Femi Adebayo

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo is another famous character who only revealed he supported Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after being declared president-elect.

Throughout campaign and electioneering season Femi Adebayo stayed away from endorsing the former Lagos state governor publicly. And he did this even though his dad was a massive supporter of the Tinubu presidency.

