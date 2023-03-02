Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria's president-elect has been receiving congratulatory messages from Nigerians across the globe

One of those messages is from a House of Representaives member-elect Philip Agbes who wone the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadigbo federal constituency ticket

Agbes described Tinubu's victory as one which is historic in the Nigerian political space since democracy

Philip Agbese, the House of Representatives member-elect representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadigbo federal constituency has congratulated Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the president-elect of Nigeria.

Agbese said Tinubu's victory is historic - a "big win for Nigerians and defeat for enemies of the nation who are out to truncate our nascent democracy."

He also congratulated other winners at the last polls, including his soon-to-be colleagues at the National Assembly, describing it as a new dawn in the nation.

The human rights activist spoke shortly after BAT received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

Agbese said the tasks before Tinubu is enormous hence the former Lagos State Governor must hit the ground running quickly.

He added that the incoming president must justify the trust bestowed on him by Nigerians and unify the nation at a critical time where it is leaning towards religious lines.

The media entrepreneur said the president-elect must work for all Nigerians irrespective of any inclination and must be a father to all.

While expressing confidence in the capacity, track record, and competence of Tinubu to bring 'renewed hope', peace, progress, and prosperity to Nigeria, Agbese urged him to be magnanimous in victory.

He reckoned that the struggle for a greater nation rests squarely on the new crop of leaders elected across Nigeria.

Agbese, therefore, called on his fellow officials to give their best to the nation as anything short will be unaccepted by the electorates.

He said Nigerians have toiled enough and now is the time to forge a new cause of development and progress.

The member-elect, however, pledged that the 10th National Assembly will support the President-elect to deliver.

