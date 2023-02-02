Popular Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo Salami, has now voiced out about the current naira scarcity in Nigeria

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star complained about how hard it was for him to get the few new naira notes he had

According to him, Nigeria’s currency has now turned to gold but he was willing to share the little he had with fans

Popular Nigerian actor, Femi Adebayo Salami, has now made the news after he joined many other citizens to complain about the scarcity of naira notes.

After a deadline was placed on the exchange of old notes for new notes, the naira seemed to become very scarce with people going through a lot just to lay their hands on them.

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, was not left out and he took to his social media page to lament as he shared his own ordeal.

The movie star showed off some N1000 naira notes and explained that he went through a lot before he could get them.

According to him, it has been tough to buy menial things like fruits and vegetables because of the scarce naira. He then added that it didn’t mean he was against a cashless society but they should at least let the naira notes go round. He added that the Nigerian currency is now gold.

Adebayo then explained that even though he had a tough time before getting a few new notes, he was willing to share with some of his fans because he was sure they needed it too.

His caption reads:

“ONLY if you know what I went through….Is there anyone going through same? Nevertheless, pin your location, who knows? GOD BLESS NIGERIA!”

See his post below:

Nigerians react as Femi Adebayo complains about naira scarcity

asaluxury_collections:

"I didn't see anyone blaming the bankers that are selling money to people, all I see is APC, PDP. What about you as a Nigerian? If only, those bankers can stop selling money to people, things won't be this worse. Be the change you want to see in Nigeria . Love n Light ✌️"

_cici_nita:

"I no want hear Eniola Badmus and other Tinubu supporters complain "

db_naturals_:

"This country just weak me. Citizens join dey make am no dey work.. How this naira saga even became something else tire me.. Nothing can never be normal and civil in Nigeria."

virtuousi:

"Even to do transfer is a problem."

kenspeckle1:

"They made everyone deposit their money, bringing it out became a problem "

thaboymufasa:

"I’ve never seen it this worse before."

ruqquayyah:

"Na una dey campaign for them na"

shin_dara__:

"Weekend is here people go still spray am for party‍"

miss_damang:

"Sir, I heard that you’re campaigning for the same political party that has put us in the mess? Continue… it’s just the beginning"

mhiz_tomi02:

"He is m@d, no be Tinubu he Dey support, he should go and complain to him not us "

big_teee1:

"I don’t understand what Tinubu as to do with this, is he the CBN governor I don’t get because it now look like everybody want to blame him for everything "

firstladyship:

"POS and Fuel attendants are the ones enjoying this economy "

lil.tega:

"We’re buying money with money Lmao!"

