Talented Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has joined some of his colleagues who have penned congratulatory message to Bola Tinubu

Odunlade, in his message to the president-elect, prayed to God to give him wisdom and knowledge to rule the country

The actor’s message has sparked reactions as many of his followers expressed shock at his action

Much-loved Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola is the latest celebrity to congratulate the president-elect Ahmed Bola Tinubu following his victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Odunlade, who took to his Instagram page to share a video showing the moment Tinubu was seen celebrating his win, also prayed for the former Lagos state governor.

Odunlade congratulates Tinubu. Credit: @odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

The celebrated actor wrote:

“Congratulations to the president elect. baba asiwaju bola hammed tinubu @officialasiwajubat I pray God will give you wisdom and knowledge to rule and make our country (nigeria) a better country to be proud of.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See Odunlade Adekola's post below:

Netizens react to Odunlade Adekola’s congratulatory message to Tinubu

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see the below:

tosin__x:

"Dey don Dey show face .

krisfun_:

"AMEN O, And it will favor my household ."

jae_eef:

"Lmao u congratulating candidate that rig his way to become what d people did not want."

babat____cutz:

"Lol so u sef na underneath supporter........:but amen oooo ok hope he takes us forward."

sundayreuben861:

"This is a wrong result coz Nigeria don’t need bola at all."

demorr_lion:

"Lol wisdom and knowledge in what age??haaaa God oo."

hollumide_:

"How long shall they kill our prophets, while we stand aside and look. It's well."

akingbade_belinda:

"Now I see why yiu have been silent all these while with your cryptic posts. If you so much adore him and wish him the best, you should have supported him with your full chest. Shame on us all. We are truly the one doing ourselves

the_real_hadassah:

"Ahh you toooo?? Nigerians please mark these faces ooo … don’t forget."

ebele_mathias:

"Under ground supporter."

mix_maryd:

"Where una hide before."

Iyabo Ojo says she remains obidient

In another report via Legit.ng, Iyabo Ojo a supporter of Peter Obi, revealed that her stance has not changed despite the election's outcome.

The mother of two added that she is proud she stood on the right path as she urged Nigerians to remain calm

An extract from her post reads:

“I stand & re stan strongly obedient whether Inec elects you, President, or not, sir @peterobigregory you're a great man."

Source: Legit.ng