Famous Nigerian-born UK-based clergyman Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has come under immense bashing after he took to social media to celebrate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu's victory

Pastor Tobi, in his celebratory post, penned down a note directed at the heart of many Nigerians opposing the emergence of Bola Tinubu, noting that he is sorry their choice offends them

He noted that he was sorry his choice offends some people, but that wasn't his intention, while also saying it doesn't mean that those who lost were more passionate about Nigeria than him

Internationally renowned Nigerian clergyman and leader of the SPACnation ministries, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has taken to his social media page to celebrate the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect of Nigeria.

However, in his celebratory post, Pastor Tobi took time to address some issues about his choice of candidate.

Pastor Tobi joins other Nigerians in the UK to celebrate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Photo credit: @tobiadegboyega_/@officialasiwajubat

He noted that his candidate choice was based on rational thinking, not hunger, ambition or ignorance. Pastor Tobi also shared that if his choice offended some people, he was sorry it did, but that was never his intention.

Pastor Tobi also noted that he was just as passionate about Nigeria as the opposition.

See Pastor Tobi's post celebrating Bola Tinubu's emergence as president-elect:

See how netizens reacted to Pastor Tobi's post celebrating Bola Tinubu's victory

@biggmay:

"If you must win you must do it with clean and clear conciseness. But if this win is what you are celebrating oh no it’s not worth it and it’s better everyone celebrate this shame in silent."

@davidsms8:

"Dear Mr pastor, thanks for your choice of candidate, but just one simple question for you. Can you entrust the future of your kids to the man you supported?"

@solidwave:

"I’m not vexed at all, I’m just so disappointed in you for the fact that you are celebrating a victory that was obtained by fraudulent means, after seeing the massive fraud and rigging that’s APC did to win, you support such victory, it’s say a lot about your character."

@fadabtc001:

"I wonder if na God called this one."

@khngfavour:

"God will judge you,I’m happy you claim to be a man of God and you see how they rigged this election,just imagine the rubbish you posted, I don’t really Blame you cause you’re not in Nigeria to see the level of suffering."

@fhorajung:

"You didn’t stand for justice that you preach but you tell us to always speak up!"

@dan_afo20:

"But you know Tinubu is not healthy l..how do you wish Nigeria well and place Nigeria in sick hands."

@be_right_back_1:

"People are only angry because the red flag APC has brought Nigeria the suffering is too much and because Tinubu age & health."

@_qalibrecorp:

"The Labour party should be commended for their enthusiasm and their efforts to win the election."

@lawisedaybor:

"What do you expect of a man who is confused as to whether he is a pastor or and entertainer."

