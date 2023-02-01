Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, is in the news again over what some people have called fake life

Just recently, he took to his Snapchat page to post a credit alert of N1 million that he claimed to have received from an admirer

Netizens were however quick to notice that the money was sent from Bobrisky to himself and it got them talking

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has made the news for the umpteenth time after being caught in a lie on social media.

The socialite, in his usual manner, took to his Snapchat account to boast about his admirers and even explained how one of them gave him N1 million.

According to Bob, the admirer had sent him N1m just to appreciate his beauty and did not even ask him for anything in return.

Fans react as Bobrisky posts fake N1 million alert online. Photos: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Bobrisky added that he got the money for looking pretty and he did not have to spend a weekend in a man’s house for it.

The crossdresser then went ahead to post a screenshot of the credit alert on his Snapchat page. This proved to be his undoing as netizens were quick to notice that the money was sent from Bobrisky to himself.

See screenshots of his now-deleted post below:

Nigerians react after discovering Bobrisky posted N1m alert to tension them

After Bobrisky’s lie was discovered, he quickly deleted the post from his Snapchat. However, this did not stop netizens from still talking about it. Read some of their comments below:

cutie_spyyy:

"Bob lies effortlessly..asin …he’s the weapon fashioned against himself "

pradaleesa:

"Wahala for they allow social media pressure them."

weightgain_hub:

"From Idris to Mummy of Lagos."

nipple_swt_:

"Mr man don quickly go delete am he forget say some people no Dey sleep."

miebambini_plussize:

"Transfer from me to me, Bob na werey."

peterclaver_signature:

"You don't get it. His male side is appreciating his female side with 1m. Idris na man. Bob na female. Na confused goat him be sha."

dubbyworld:

"How do you transfer funds to yourself and act excited and surprised??? Bob lives off the internet."

oluwakemi._o:

"Bobrisky and lie 5&6"

dolapo_mee:

"From idris to Bobrisky ."

Source: Legit.ng