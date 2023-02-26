Yoruba actress Dayo Amusa caused a buzz on social media after she cast shade at a colleague for being an ingrate

According to the Yoruba actress, the ingrate didn’t think of what had been done for them in the past

Her cryptic post stirred different reactions from her followers as some read different meanings to it

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa recently left many talking after she cast shade at an unknown individual who she tagged an ingrate.

The Yoruba actress, in a lengthy post via her verified Instagram page, revealed that he/she didn’t think of all the good deeds like paying house rent, children’s school fees, house rent, among others that had been done.

Dayo Amusa says her cryptic post was not to justify voting Tinubu or any other candidate.

Source: Instagram

Dayo Amusa revealed the ingrate now sees the individual, who had been doing good deeds, as a thug now.

See her post below:

See some of the reactions below:

olajesunimonje_:

"Na why your star no shine pass this level."

ola_wavey:

"Does that now made him an ex thug or what? Oga thug na thug ….and if you candidate win I will wait for y’all …if anything happen in the country make i hear fem you will collect."

symplyraftolj:

"So na because of una selfish interest una Dey support your candidate parties? Sch fee? Trips ? No be lie when they said some yoruba actress na Aletenuje May Nigeria happen to anyone that doesn’t want the betterment of the country SMH."

Dayo Amusan says her post was not to justify the reason for voting for any candidate

However, in another post, Dayo said her cryptic post was not to justify reasons for voting for a particular candidate. She, however, kept the gender of the person she was referring to hidden as she used 'hinself' instead of 'himself' or 'herself.'

See the post below:

See reactions to Dayo Amusan's latest post:

mzvixen_x:

"Those who have been lifted by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, please go and pay him. You cannot use a whole country of over 200 million people to thank him."

stellablacky16:

"All this is ko necessary if you can’t mention or tag the person. Abeg shift."

igit_ot:

"If e sure for u mention name no dey disguise."

taymie_pelz:

"Y’all should unfollow this wule bantu wey no get sense abeg."

Iyabo Ojo clears the air as Dayo Amusan clears the air

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo, in a recent report via Legit.ng opened up about the viral claims that her colleague, Dayo Amusa, was throwing shade at her.

During an Instagram live session, Iyabo addressed the claims by saying Amusa was not referring to her. According to the mother of two, she has never received all the favours listed from MC Oluomo.

According to Iyabo, Amusa might have decided not to name names, but she was definitely not the person in question.

Source: Legit.ng