Kaduna - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has described the victory of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, as a much-deserved triumph that reflected the will of the Nigerian masses.

In a congratulatory statement signed by him, Governor El-Rufai expressed confidence that Tinubu would lead Nigeria forward with renewed hope.

Governor El-Rufai congratulates President-elect Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

He said the success at the polls came amidst the most onerous circumstances for the candidates of a ruling party.

“APC has a duty to repay this faith by providing purposeful governance that delivers progressive outcomes for all Nigerians,” the statement reads.

"I have no doubt that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu grasps the import of this victory and will lead Nigeria’s forward march with renewed hope.

"He knows he has our staunch support in bringing Nigerians together and uniting the country in common endeavours for progress, peace, and prosperity," he said.

El-Rufai urges Kaduna APC members to vote massively for party's candidates on March 11

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai said the Kaduna APC will replicate the victory at the presidential election in the March 11 2023 governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

"I appeal to our people to come and vote massively on 11 March 2023. Many more of our candidates would have won on 25 February if there was better turnout of our supporters.

"A careful analysis of the results of the 2023 presidential elections shows that about 600,000 persons who voted for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and 2019 did not come out to vote. But our political opponents appear to have got their usual voter turnout, apart from the first time voters.

"This is no time for political apathy. The choice Kaduna State faces is monumental, and we should choose wisely just as Nigeria has done," he said.

Nigerians react

Iyabo Olagunju Muraina said:

"Thank you Mallam El Rufai for your loyalty and support of Asiwaju. We shall “retaliate” the support of the Northerners when the time comes."

Benjamin Amodu said:

"Weldon your Excellency. Your outspokenness was the game changer. Kudos."

Prince Ayo Oyedokun said:

"Mallam Nasir El-Rufia, you will be remembered for your courage to say and defend the truth."

Ben Ben Fashagba said:

"Malam Nasir El-Rufai, you have a special space in this good record. You Northern Governors are very honest. God bless you massively Nasir El-Rufai."

Oyakhire Imosemi said:

"Speaking truth for national unity irrespective of who is involved is one courage and unique uprightness I salute. I hope this gesture will be wholly reciprocated. God bless you able Governor. You are one in a million."

INEC declares APC’s Bola Tinubu winner of Nigeria 2023 Presidential Election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially declared APC's Tinubu as the winner of Nigeria's 2023 Presidential Election.

Professor Mahmud Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, declared Tinubu, a former Lagos governor, the winner of the keenly contested election in the early hours of Wednesday, March 1, in Abuja.

He announced that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 to defeat his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 6,984,520 and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 6,101,533.

