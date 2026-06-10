Pastor William Kumuyi, in a video trending on social media, addressed speculations about the church's next leader

The clergyman ruled out handing over leadership of one of the popular Nigerian churches to his children

The famous cleric also explained the reason for his decision, citing Biblical references; netizens also reacted to the video

The founder and general superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi, has ruled out handing over leadership of the church to any of his children.

In a video circulating online, the cleric, who recently marked his 85th birthday, while speaking to his congregants, addressed speculations about his church's next leader.

Pastor Kumuyi shares why he wouldn't hand over church to his children. Credit: wfkumuyi

Source: Facebook

He emphasised that the ministry was not a family enterprise but belonged to Jesus Christ.

The popular clergyman also cited Biblical references, noting that neither Peter, Paul, nor John handed over the early church to children or family.

Kumuyi stressed that succession must follow the will of God, not human arrangements.

Recall that in 2025, Pastor Kumuyi reacted to a sermon preached during a Bible study by a young person in the church.

According to the respected man of God, the preacher in reference had said, 'There is no leadership without a successor.'

Pastor Kumuyi has explained why he wouldn't hand over to his children, citing Biblical examples. Credit: wfkumuyi

Source: Twitter

The said preacher had appeared to subtly call for his retirement, a move the Pastor Kumuyi said was "too much" since only God can choose his successor.

The video of Kumuyi addressing speculations about Deeper Life Church's next leader is here:

Reactions trail Kumuyi's response to speculation

The video has since sparked reactions online, with many praising Kumuyi for separating church from family business.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments; read them below:

Olaoluwa Oluyole commented:

"I said it. You are bless sir. Am not a member but I love your preaching and I love you more. I will never go to any church where the church will be inherited like business."

Okeke Clement Ejiofor said:

"This is interesting, but he needs to back it up with legal actions and necessary documentation, otherwise the Sons will implement differently after he's gone."

Viator Owoh wrote:

"U will still change mouth tomorrow and tell us u made mistakes. . Watching TV is no longer a sin."

Henry Wonder Akwudi said:

"Church Treasury may not be part of that hand over. The new GO will be aware of his boundaries before the appointment."

Osinachi Godfrey commented:

"You can't confuse me..you can decide not to hand over the church to your son but we all know the profits will be handed over to them."

Great Man wrote:

"Oga hand to your son oh cause you don know who the next person will hand it over to."

Kumuyi speaks on why he left orthodox church

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Folorunso Kumuyi, has shared details of his early life.

Pastor Kumuyi recalls strict childhood discipline and why he walked away from orthodox churches.

The cleric described a strict and forceful religious upbringing that, he said, did not lead to true spiritual change.

Source: Legit.ng