Nigerian actress Chioma Chijioke has finally taken to social media to react to her husband Kingsley Anosike’s demise

Chioma, in a lengthy emotional message, said she couldn’t believe her husband was no more as it all felt like a dream

The actress appealed to fans to include her and her family in prayers as she doesn’t know how to walk in the path God has placed before her

Nollywood actress Chioma Chijioke finally broke her silence days after her husband and director, Kingsley Anosike, passed away in a post via her Instagram page.

In an emotional post, Chioma said her husband’s death was like a dream to her.

Chioma Chijioke says her hubby's demise felt like a dream to her. Credit: @chiomachijokeanosike

She, however, stressed that reality dawned on her when she saw his cold body wrapped from head to toe.

The actress called for prayer for herself and her family as she revealed she was broken.

See an extract from her post below:

“It seemed to me just like a dream but now I have realized it is not this morning I saw my bestfriend, my love, the crown over my heart my husband but I saw him Ice cold with linens wrapped on him from head to toe.''

See her post below:

Netizens react to Chioma Chijioke’s post

See some of the reactions below:

ihemenancy:

"It’s well chioma nobody wishes this on his or her enemy… take heart and know that God is in control I understand how you feel."

chizzyalichi:

"I prayed for this to be just a rumour…. Deepest condolence sis ."

patienceozokwo:

"What! This is heart breaking. What a cruel world. I am praying for strength for you ."

realchidiebereaneke"

"I am so sorry. May God almighty comfort and renew your strength Stay strong."

Kingsley Anosike passes on

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the demise of actor and director Kingsley Anosike left many in shock, including actor Emeka Okoye, who revealed it was a big loss to the movie industry.

Emeka, in a post via his Instagram page, prayed for Kingsley’s family and recounted his experience with the late director.

He said:

“I can’t even believe my self that I had chat with you on equipment rentals in asaba. Some days ago."

