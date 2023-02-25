Popular Nigerian actress Shaffy Bello arrived at her polling unit early and complained that her venue is yet to see the presence of INEC official

Shaffy mentioned that as of 9:30 am, no electoral officer was present to bring the voting process on time as voters continued to increase in number

However, it may be, the Nollywood star proudly mentioned she was ready to wait all day to ensure she voted and encouraged Nigerians at home to go out and vote

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Popular Nollywood star Shaffy Bello has alerted her fellow Nigerians as she arrives at her polling unit to exercise her civic duties

The seasoned actress called for the attention of INEC officials, who had yet to arrive at her pooling unit.

Actress Shaffy Bello arrives her polling unit on time and urges Nigerians to vote

Source: Instagram

Shaffy mentioned that she arrived at her centre at 9:08 am and had not seen any INEC officials on the ground as other voters continued to come.

"We are here, and I am 076… There is quite a lot happening, and we haven’t even started. There are quite a few good Samaritans here, and we also have the presence of the military. She said."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The film star urged Nigerians to come out and vote, mentioning how prepared she was to wait for the electoral officials.

"I brought my chair, I brought my umbrella, we are ready. We are ready to go,go. Come out, guys, and if you are not voting, bring us something to eat or drink. Make yourself useful, right."

See her video below

Social media users react

bleadsworld:

"Is the double glasses for me one for waiting,one for voting ."

thereal_senator:

"Shaffy bello is amazing. If you get any issues go and hang. Please after the election o."

d2oris:

" Be Obident and Yusful."

mide_mr:

"Am I the only one seeing 9:80am?"

Anyways well done ma

_thickeniah_:

"This woman English Dey sweet me for belle. "

amtherealangy:

"This woman, even when Jesus comes she will speak phony to him."

Toyin Abraham meets Tinubu after declaring support for him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham trended on social media after meeting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Toyin took to her social media timeline on Wednesday, February 22, to share pictures of herself, Tinubu and Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at an event.

The mother of one revealed it was her first time meeting Tinubu, and he shared with her the methodology he would use to tackle the country's challenges.

Source: Legit.ng