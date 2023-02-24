Toyin Abraham decided not to sue a lady who accused her of supporting APC's Tinubu for president but relocated her family abroad

The actress has been trolled and insulted for supporting the APC presidential candidate

Defending herself, the mum of one noted that people cooked up lies against her because of her choice

Toyin Abraham went head to head against a lady identified as Oyinlee, who called her out for relocating her family abroad but wanted the worst for Nigerians.

The attack came after the filmmaker made it known she was supporting the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Actress Toyin Abraham tackles Twitter user Photo credit: @toyin_abraham/@Oyinlee1

Source: Instagram

After the actress put up a post affirming that the politician would win, Oyinlee quoted her tweet and called her a hypocrite. She added that Toyin's entire family was on the queue for UK visas so they could have better lives outside the country.

She wrote:

"I’m not a person to do this , but Toyin this is beyond funny , why is your husband, step daughter , mother in law , mother on the Uk Queue fighting for visa , yet you are seeing the future , whilst relocating your fam , is that not hypocrisy.. Pls do better."

Toyin Abraham denies relocating family abroad

In reply to Oyinlee, Abraham denied relocating any member of her family to the UK and noted that she would let the lie slide and not sue Oyinlee.

The mum of one noted that her choice to support Tinubu is why lies are being cooked up against her.

"My mum inlaw has never being to Uk or Uk embassy,relocating my family to Uk, I won’t sue you for your lies I will let it slideyou know why? By this tomorrow Asiwaju will be victorious, I know my choice is why u decided to cook up this lies but God will forgive u."

See the exchange below:

In a follow-up tweet, the Ijakumo filmmaker urged Oyinlee to make her apology loud like her disrespect instead of apologizing to her in the DM.

"Dear @Oyinlee1 I am not one who shares private conversations pls kindly make your apology as loud as the post you did pls,you can lie publicly and come to my dm to apologize to me pls I won’t accept such,Thanks for also telling me you are a huge fan love you so much for that❤️"

See the tweet below:

Netizens react to Toyin vs Oyinlee drama

@mowacertified:

"Imagine!!, dem no even get mind!! toyin keep knocking dem down."

evelyn____xx:

"She’s always Always playing the victim card."

officialmoo2:

"Why is everyone accusing her like she's you guys puppet, even if she relocate her family is she the first to do that so why is the whole fuss all about?? what about other celebrities like say na una dey feed her."

@Akanopeacemaker:

"I pray she comes out to apologize publicly where she made the tweet."

iamchinenyego:

"And what if asiwaju no come win nkou will cover ur face with shame and watch ur movies alone at the cinema."

@Enjala1:

"Your choice is your choice. My choice is my choice, but for this wonderful reply... I love you more."

@Aba1stSon:

"Your Jagaban will not win tomorrow, take it to the bank!"

@EazyOwl26:

"They've been on this woman's neck since . I salute your resilience and thick skin."

Nigerians drag Faithia Williams as she urges fans to vote for Tinubu

As Nigerians look forward to the presidential election on February 25, many celebrities are doing last-minute campaigns for their candidate.

Veteran actress Faithia Williams stirred social media reactions after sharing a video of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The actress urged netizens to vote for the politician and advocated for a fight-free election.

Source: Legit.ng