A young man has expressed excitement at getting his first car, thanks to a kindhearted female lecturer

The youth caught the academic's attention after his hilarious video with a wheelbarrow went viral online

The lecturer gave him an offer that he could come get her car and use it for his work, but he thought it was a joke

A female lecturer identified as Maame Nsia has been praised on social media for giving a young man, Nana Tea, her white car.

This came after the young man took to the Facebook group to celebrate the new whip, saying it is his first car.

The lecturer offered him her car. Photo Credit: Nana Tea, Maame Nsia

Hours after his viral video with a wheelbarrow, the lecturer told him via the comment section of the post that he could come get her car if he has a license and use it for his rounds.

She however stated that she would take the car whenever she needs it. Nana had thought that she was joking until she came clean on her offer.

According to Nana, he thought it was a joke because he does not know the lecturer in person. He appreciated God for the whip as he delighted in going from owning a wheelbarrow to a car.

He wrote:

"My first car given to me by @Maame Nsia (lecturer at Korle Bu nursing school)

"Barely some few hours I posted my wheelbarrow video. She commented that I can come for her car and use for my rounds but anytime she needs it, she will come for it.. honestly, I thought it was one of the jokes coz I dnt even know her n she doesn’t know me in person. Long story short, I went for the car .. True true … It’s real man. For her to trust me enough that she can give her car to me, Charlie, this can only be God.

"What God cannot do does not exist.

"Alpha Hour Nyame.

"Wait oo Am I dreaming? Someone should pinch me la from Wheelbarrow to Hyundai accent. Miracle no dey taya Jesus.

"Power of social media."

Social media reactions

Nite Abby Mensah-Sowah said:

"Thank u obaa.. you need to be careful with it oo bro. Someone's car de3 it's not advisable koraa. Let me land before people inzort me. If she will sell it to u a anka 3nny3 bad koraa.. that way u can ride it in peace."

Dennis Nii Anum said:

"So how did the wheelbarrow got there too?Hmmm...What God cannot do doesn't exist truly and God bless her.Please don't give any woman lift on the front seat oooo apart from Ataa Maame."

Ativor Senam Dessi said:

"Nänä Teä This is how the universe is.

"Never think there are no genuine individuals out there.

"The only thing is to show, that you are real and genuine too!!"

Y-pa Oluwasegun Godwin said:

"Mame nurse do all.

"When i first saw the post,i thought she was joking n i had wanted to comment but i felt reluctant n later i saw Nänä Teä with the car.

"Nice one there."

Source: Legit.ng