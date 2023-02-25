NURTW chieftain, MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt, has caused a huge buzz on social media following his comments during Nigeria’s presidential election

King Westt, who is an APC supporter like his father, was insulted by some angry Nigerians over how chaotic the election turned out to be in some parts of the country

The young man took to his Instagram story to respond and told Nigerians that he was not the reason their parents happened to be unfortunate

Nigerian socialite and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) chieftain, MC Oluomo’s son, King Westt, has been extensively dragged on social media over his statement during the country’s presidential election.

King Westt, who is an APC supporter just like his father, took to social media to insult Nigerians after they called him out.

The young man reiterated his support for Tinubu and also went ahead to insult the parents of fellow Nigerians.

Nigerians react as MC Oluomo's son says it's not his fault their parents are unfortunate. Photos: @king_westt, @kingmcoluomo

King Westt made it clear that he did not clear if people insulted him online because it does not remove a dime from his bank account and also does not reduce the votes APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be getting.

MC Oluomo’s son then went ahead to taunt Nigerians and said it was not his fault that their parents are unfortunate.

He wrote:

“Make una curse from today till tomorrow e no dey remove 5 naira from my account and e no dey reduce the vote wey Tinubu get, no be me tell una parents make them dey unfortunate.”

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians reacts to MC Oluomo’s son’s statement

It did not take long for the NURTW chieftain’s post to go viral on social media and it got a lot of Nigerians talking. Read some of their comments below:

i_am_dinmaa:

“I hope y’all taking note of all these disenfranchisement activities happening today! Make sure you’re documenting these illegal acts! WE MUST CREATE A BETTER NIGERIA! Enough is Enough!”

globiotics:

“His words will work against him. You dare use the word unfortunate. Who made you fortunate. Mark my words today.. Your words will speak against you and your generation. This life that God gives and take. You dare brag about been fortunate. Let's see how far your fortune can take or buy you. Life, air, health??”

udychime:

“What do you expect to hear from the son of an Agbero?”

maa_ll_yy._____:

“Like father like son…”

anita__chi:

“No matter the height of education you attain you cannot take out grassroot and foundational agbero lineage.”

shabeeade:

“Look at this one thinking cause he is privileged he is set for life. What God cannot do doesn’t exist o,stray bullet fit meet you for Whr you Dey, Iku pa e niyen.”

ifeanyiego1:

“Tinubu will never win he’s only a regional presidential candidate, let’s watch and see as it will unfold.”

