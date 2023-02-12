Seyi Vibez and Wizkid brought excitement to their fans with a bright, colourful picture of both of them together

From her makeup session to her moments on the red carpet, we couldn’t get enough of Tems’ gorgeous-looking pictures at the Grammys

Another photo that captured the hearts of many online was that of a young boy who stood in front of Peter Obi’s convoy during the Lagos state presidential rally

A number of events rocked the Nigerian social media space over the past seven days, and Legit.ng has curated this photo list to keep its readers abreast of the best of the best internet moments.

From Tems’ Grammys appearance to a speculator moment at Peter Obi’s presidential rally in Lagos, it was fun on social media. Enjoy the images below.

1. Rema and D'prince

Mavin's hotshot Rema took to Twitter to appreciate D'Prince and acknowledged the imprint of the Goody Bag crooner on his career.

A fan reacted:

"Why una con dey give Don Jazzy all the credit every time."

2. Wizkid and Phyno

Wizkid and Phyno hung out recently, and the indigenous rapper took to his Instagram story channel to share their fun time.

Ezege captured when Wizzy was eating Suya in his car and roared into a burst of boisterous laughter when he saw Phyno videoing him.

A fan reacted: "They fit use Suya carry Big Wiz."

3. Olamide

For the first time in a long time, the YBNL music executive shared a photo of himself looking lush and splendid. A reaction from Nollywood's Zubby Michael read: "Badoo na Baba."

4. Rita Dominic with Timaya and Dbanj

A picture of Nollywood's finest, Rita Dominic, with Timaya and Dbanj adorned timelines recently, and fans were happy to see the three stars together in a shot.

A reaction from actress Uche Jumbo read: "Asa oma, my own H."

5. Ayra Starr

The one and only Mavin's Diva graced timelines with her rare beauty.

A fan reacted to the picture, saying: "Naija's number one rising artist, my girl, I love you."

6. Seyi Vibez with Wizkid

The fast-rising act met with Afrobeats superstar Wizkid at Eko Hotels, where they posed for a clear, clean shot that sent netizens into a frenzy.

The popular dancer-turned-promoter Pocolee reacted:

"Up & Stocked!!! No going back."

7. An evening with Tems at the Grammys

Our Afro diva made a statement with her platinum dinner gown designed by British label Vivienne Westwood.

The popular British rapper Ms. Banks reacted to Tems' post using the viral Yoruba slang: "Osheyy."

8. The moment a youngie stood in front of Peter Obi's convoy

The Labour Party's presidential rally in Lagos on February 11, 2023, was the talk of the town and social media.

One momentous event from the parade sparked a lot of heartfelt reactions online. A 15-year-old boy stood in front of Peter Obi's convoy with his hands spread out in plea and love.

When confronted by concerned Nigerians about why he did what he did, the boy explained that he admired Peter Obi and wished for him to win the upcoming 2023 general elections.

