The Federal Government has said that any elected officials who aided the governors in diverting local government funds would be jailed

Lateef Fagbemi, the AGF and minister of justice, made this known, alleging that some governors have installed their cronies at the local government to make the diversion of funds easier

Fagbemi noted that though the federal government cannot interfere in local government elections but would challenge any diversion of local government funds in court

The Federal Government has warned elected officials who collude with governors to divert allocations meant for Nigeria's 774 Local Government Areas. The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, the Federal Government will initiate criminal actions against such officials.

This decision is in line with the Supreme Court's judgment that granted financial autonomy to Local Governments. Fagbemi emphasized that governors' diversion of Local Government funds is an impeachable offence.

FG has issued a major threat to elected officials who diverted LG funds Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He also noted that some governors have planted their loyalists in Local Governments through questionable elections. Although the Federal Government cannot interfere with Local Government elections, it will take elected officials to court if they mismanage funds released to them from the federation account.

AGF laments deplorable conditions of LG

The Attorney-General's statement was made at the 2024 Annual General Conference of the Abuja Chapter of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents. He highlighted the deplorable condition of many Local Government Secretariats across the country, which prompted the Federal Government to take the 36 state governors to the Supreme Court. Fagbemi also hinted that his office may file another action to challenge the powers of state governments to conduct Area Council elections.

Fagbemi praised President Bola Tinubu for standing up to pressure and affirming his commitment to protecting the 774 Local Governments. He emphasized that Local Government officials do not have immunity and can be held accountable for mismanaging funds. Fagbemi's statement serves as a warning to elected officials who engage in corrupt practices, as the Federal Government is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in Local Government administration.

The Federal Government's stance on this issue is a significant step towards promoting good governance and accountability in Nigeria. By taking a firm stance against the diversion of Local Government funds, the government is sending a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated. This move is expected to positively impact the development of Local Governments and the overall well-being of Nigerians.

FG to begin implementation of LG autonomy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government was set to implement the Supreme Court judgment granting local government financial autonomy.

Hakeem Ambali, national president of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), said that the committee set up by the federal, state and local government authorities had concluded their meetings and signed the technical document.

Source: Legit.ng