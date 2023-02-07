American influencer Juice Gyal has stirred reactions on social media after suggesting that she’s Burna Boy’s new lover

The influencer during an Instagram Q and A session with followers answered in the affirmative when asked if she has a thing with the Nigeria star

Juice proceeded to share a video of herself at the VVIP section of Burna’s Switzerland show and netizens had mixed reactions

Nigerian singer Burna Boy is trending online after pretty and curvy American influencer, Juice Gyal, claimed they were an item.

The influencer had organized a question and answer session via her Instastory channel and a curious follower asked what is between her and the Grammy-winning singer.

Juice Gyal claims she's dating Burna Boy. Photo: @burnaboygram/@juicegyal

Without mincing her words, Juice answered in the affirmative. As if that was not enough, she shared a video showing the moment she chilled at the VVIP section of the singer’s show in Switzerland.

Nigerians react

gorretkisa said:

"Some ladies with showing off,why let odogwu to claim u first ."

miz_venny_mario said:

"From diamondbody to juice gyal, burna boy na real odogwu ."

hadefunke.a said:

"Pls tell him to take heart… we go again next year or the year after."

its_liligold said:

"Odogwu go reach everybody las las."

slaybycali said:

"You don’t have sense,she’s just joking,someone that has never met burna boy."

sharon.chigozirim said:

"As Odogwu no sun Grammy help us console him well ."

preciousjudg_ said:

"E be like say na plastic be our Odogwu spec."

baro_qaah said:

"Steffens fine and sey pass this one na Burna try again."

merit_haward said:

"Make this one leave my boyfriend for me abeg ."

