A Nigerian man has bemoaned Bishop David Abioye's absence at the ongoing Winners Chapel Shiloh programme

He shared why he could not enjoy watching the programme and lamented that he had answered a series of questions from people

His emotional outburst on Facebook elicited mixed reactions as people continued to question Abioye's Shiloh absence

A young man, Prince Peter, has stated his disinterest in the ongoing 2024 Shiloh programme.

In a Facebook post, Prince said it was sad that Bishop Abioye did not grace Shiloh, unlike previous years before his retirement.

He expressed sadness about Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2024. Photo Credit: Prince Peter, Bishop David O. Abioye, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo

Source: Facebook

Prince said he could not enjoy watching the Shiloh programme due to Bishop Abioye's absence.

He added that he had been queried by people on the issue and had to give them answers. He wrote:

"So sad BISHOP Abioye is not in Shiloh!!!😳

"The thing no sweet me to watch...ah!😢

"I don answer questions tire!

"Shebi God told him to Serve bishop Oyedepo..."

"Shebi this, shebi that!

"How I wan answer these people now."

Prince's remark on Shiloh stirs reactions

Emmanuel Udoh said:

"Same here bro...it's sad."

Ekanem Ekeng said:

"But Bishop didn't want him anymore na."

Michael Douglas said:

"He was released from duty."

Joy Okeka Njoku said:

"Regardless of who is standing at the alter, Jesus must be heard."

Chidi Ikechukwu said:

"My brother make u Liv all this pastors dey are human being not Angel's, e b like person wey come church and received miracle, when him one give testimony him go say I ll never Liv this church because of waiting him see at that time but after the thing come finished him go fine him way to another place, people should not condem him, that is how every human being is like, always looking for a better place."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had penned an emotional post online over Bishop Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2024.

Barrister who refused to attend Shiloh speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer who has been a Winners Chapel member since 2009 had shared why she lost interest in attending Shiloh 2024.

The former staunch Catholic faithful opened up about how Bishop Abioye made her fall in love with Winners Chapel.

The barrister shared what she noticed about the Shiloh 2024 that made her lose any interest in the programme. Her Facebook post touched people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng