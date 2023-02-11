Nigerian singer Wizkid burst into laughter after his colleague Phyno caught him devouring suya at the back of his car

The Bad To Me crooner laughed nervously as Phyno urged him to calm down while showing the suya spread out on paper

Different reactions greeted the video as netizens laughed over Wizkid's love for suya right from day one

Wizkid laughed nervously like a child caught in a bad act after Phyno walked in on him happily eating suya.

The singer sat in the back seat of his car and had the savoury and spicy finger food spread on paper.

Netizens react as Wizkid eats suya in his car Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@codedblog

As the Bad To Me crooner laughed, Phyno, pleased with the discovery, told him to calm down.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

faith_komzy:

"Please where can I stream that laugh? "

__feygo:

"Why starboy come de laugh like dragon"

ogechi___:

"Popsy do no wrong in my eyes. ... I also love the way he laughs, Please where can I download this laugh ."

khessie_:

"His laughter sounds like that “you don’t know what’s going on” guy’s laughter. Loveet"

doncruxoe:

"E no easy oo, better to chop suya than breakfast. "

evervibedigitalconsults:

"Suya will forever be a hit"

samantha_hillarion:

"See as the suya small, God know say if Na me get money I go buy the suya man sef go hosue make e no commot again , maybe na why God sef no gimme the money I no get plans apart from suya."

trust_ola:

"Them fit use suya carry Big Wiz "

switb2b:

"Popsy just wan Dey."

