A photo went viral from Peter Obi’s Lagos rally of a young boy who stood directly in front of his convoy to show him love.

The youngster was later identified as Yusuf Alabi from Ibadan after some Nigerians searched for him on social media.

The photo of Yusuf at the rally was considered impressive by a number of people as search began from well-meaning Nigerians including Cubana Chiefpriest to locate him and reward him with money and gifts.

Young boy at Peter Obi's Lagos rally finally found, speaks in video. Photos: @IkukuomaC

Source: Twitter

I like am well well - Yusuf Alabi speaks

After young Yusuf was finally located, he was asked questions about his show of love for Peter Obi at the rally.

Yusuf, who revealed that he was from Ibadan, said that he likes Peter Obi very much because he helps people and saves people. The youngster added that he wants the Labour Party politician to become president.

Not stopping there, Yusuf added that if Peter Obi becomes president, he will pray for him.

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react as Yoruba boy who went viral at Peter Obi’s Lagos rally speaks

The new video of Yusuf Alabi speaking on his love for Peter Obi after the photo of him at his rally went viral, raised a series of reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

chukwu_ebuka___:

"Yusuf God will answer your prayer."

"Everything about obi's supporters are organic love. No pretense . Just love and genuity. Look how happy the young man is. But I hope this time around... Nigeria will give Nigerians what they want...if not...we will grab it ourselves from them. ❤️"

africanflamingo_:

"Na so scholarship go take rush this boy If na townhall, them for shout for am to comot there "

jeffryprettypretty:

"Protect this little boy at all costs."

gylliananthonette:

"He doesn't want to svffer again in the next 8 years ..A smart king and more"

kap_kon:

"Him fit no know Peter Obi ooo, but e get as Grace dey take work. God don bless the guy like this"

selflove_ng:

"All this interview no they important make una give the guy scholarship ❤️"

rae_daniel:

"Take him off the streets he is a wise young man "

chigozie_ehim1:

"This young man should open an account to be verified by the OBIdient leaders in Lagos and let us make him a millionaire immediately."

zionbillionzz:

"I don’t believe this. I’m not against Peter Obi but this is Hollywood lol. I think that little boy Was paid to this…….. vote wisely ❤️"

allergic_to_debit_alert_:

"THAT PICTURE GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS ❤️❤️"

hurricane_naija:

"Who made Peter Obi the leading presidential aspirant? Una dey whyn unasef for this social media sha"

__keyzman:

"Peter obi no de give anybody money, Na Indian client you carry. You no go see shishi"

abayomi_olateju:

"That’s an iconic picture !!!! NFT"

Cubana Chiefpriest, others search for young boy at Peter Obi's Lagos rally

On February 11, 2023, Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s much anticipated rally took place in Lagos at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

Photos and videos from the ObiDatti rally made the rounds on social media and one that caught the attention of many Nigerians was that of a young boy marching in front of Peter Obi’s convoy.

The young boy’s photo soon trended on social media and it led to some well-meaning Nigerians looking for him. A Facebook user, Ifeanyi Onukwubiri, took to his page to ask for the boy’s whereabouts because he wanted to gift him N100,000.

Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest also joined in searching for the youngster and promised to make him a millionaire.

Source: Legit.ng