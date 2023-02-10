Actress Mery Aigbe has gotten her husband, Kazim Adeoti, to fulfil her dreams of jetting out of the country ahead of Valentine’s Day

The actress who hinted at a trip to the Maldives some days ago returned to IG with photos showing the moment they jetted out of the country

Fans and colleagues flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions as they hailed the celebrity couple

Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has kicked off the Valentine’s Day celebration in style even though the actual event is still a couple of days away.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the actress shared a video on Instagram letting fans know about her intentions of getting her husband, Kazim Adeoti, to make them spend the lover’s day in the Maldives.

Mercy Aigbe and hubby jet out to the Maldives. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Well, as suggested by recent updates shared on her Instagram page, the actress succeeded in her mission.

Aigbe shared several pictures of herself chilling inside an aircraft and a video showing her husband just beside her.

Sharing the clip, she wrote:

“Finally my laughing at his dry joke paid off Emi ti mo gbon! Ogbon! We don go! Otilo.”

See her post below:

Social media users react

olanikeaduke said:

"This your man is handsome o."

abisolaabisogun said:

"Aya D owner gangangive demmmmenjoy your self dear."

toundivawl said:

"Its the matching outfits for me."

hamunatra_lyon said:

"Your man is caring ooo I see two of una today as he snap you for plane ."

tosin_blondie said:

"Let me go and laugh at Oga's dry jokes abeg."

adakarl1 said:

"Hahahah! Pic too cute though…abeg no chop my Unkulu money finish ohh , my birthday is loadin’ & nah LV bag I want…ouch who slap me."

