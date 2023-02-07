Popular skit maker Lizzy Jay and her colleague Baba Alariya have stirred up wedding rumours on social media

The took jointly took to their Instagram pages to share wedding pictures with their fans and followers

Confusion has, however, rented the air as many are in doubt of whether the two skit makers are really married or not

Nigerian actress and Skitmaker Lizzy Jay also known as Omo Ibadan and her colleague Baba Alariya are making headlines over their supposed wedding pictures which have gone viral online.

Lizzy Jay in a joint Instagram post with Baba Alariya shared the stunning wedding photos and videos, which stirred reactions from celebrities as well as many of their fans and followers.

Adding to the confusion, Lizzy Jay in a caption stated that their journey to forever has begun.

“And the Journey begins,” she wrote.

See the post below:

See a video of them together

Watch a video of Lizzy Jay in a wedding gown outfit

Celebrities and fans react to wedding pics and videos of Lizzy Jay and Alariya

While many congratulated the duo, others, however, had reasons to believe it was a stunt. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

bukunmioluwasina:

"❤️ journey wo?????"

enochsings:

"If I say congratulations and later find out say na cruise, see ehn, make I fest say Cong. The "ratulation" comes when I'm sure it's legit."

kingpexxie:

"Where the journey begin from ? Who be the conductor ? Who drive the car? How Una see fuel? Im calling the EFCC to interrogate you."

thepamilerin:

"Which journey .. where you Dey go.. who Dey drive the keke napep."

ayomidate:

"And I fess believe oh! I now remember that me sef don do wedding like this before with a ring sef and na scam ."

abmuja:

"Congratulations @babaalariya @iamlizzyjay. Ur new home is blessed."

