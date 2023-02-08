Nigerian indigenous rapper and singer Olamide cooked up something with his old-time best music producer

Baddoo took to social media to make the announcement of his incoming song, produced by the hitmaker Young Jonn

Fans and music lovers who rocked to the tunes of the magic duo in the 2010s are fully charged in anticipation

Nigerian heavyweight rapper and singer Olamide has thrilled his fans and music lovers with a sudden announcement of the project he is about to release.

The indigenous singer took to Twitter to make public that he has a new song coming out with one of his all-time favourite producers, Young Jonn.

Pictures of Olamide and Young Jonn Credit: @olamide, @youngjonn

Source: Instagram

Olimide highlighted that the song will be out by 6 p.m. on February 8, 2023.

Recall that Olamide and Youngjonn ruled the airwaves in the 2010s with songs like Bobo, konkobility, Story For The gods, Peper Dem Gang and the rest.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See his post below

Netizens react to Olamide’s announcement

@horladime_Gee:

Baddo wan kill us dis year ni

@Filiemusic:

Abeg I wan hear "it's young john the wicked producer"

@ibisjo:

"Make una sha dey release hit for we melomaniacs ☺️ music is a soul saver especially for this hard time. "

@iamochiwin:

"Baddo announce this one himself. Kitchen don't burn."

@dammydudu:

"Olamide won’t let us rest this 2023. E sure me."

@snehking_001:

"If you gettti problem call God, if you getti business holla me …. Sweet tune."

@AllRotimi:

"Safe to say Badoo is loaded this year ."

2Baba and others speak on Olamide and Wande Coal’s new colourful video

Nigerian music stars Olamide ‘Baddo’ and Wande Coal linked up together on a new project dubbed Kpe Paso.

The song which trended on Nigerian airwaves came with a colourful visual, making it gain more attention.

Popular Nigerian celebrities including music veteran 2Baba reacted to the video while some fans claimed the idea behind the video was from Asake.

2Baba sends message to Faze and Blackface as he vibes to old song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba left many of his fans and followers talking after he shared a video of him vibing to an old song dubbed Rather Be by defunct music group Plantashun Boiz.

2Baba, who was a member of the music group alongside singers Faze and Blackface before they separated to pursue solo careers made a shout to his former group members.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, 2Baba wrote:

“In my PLANTASHUN BOIZ feelings this morning❤️ Are u thinking what I'm thinking?? Big up Black Face n Faze !! FTT love.”

Source: Legit.ng