Media personality Verydarkman (VDM) has made a visit to his ancestors, and he shared the reason for his decision

In a video, he spoke about his good deeds and prayed that evil would not befall him as he journeyed through life

Verydarkman also involved his family in the prayers, and he got mixed reactions from social media users who asked questions

Media personality Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), decided to visit his ancestors, and he went with another man.

They climbed to the top of a mountain and brought out dry gin in a bottle before making some statements. VDM said that one cannot sow yam and reap another crop.

According to him, if he has not done evil to anyone, evil will never come to him. Instead, blessings will come to him in this year 2024 and in the years to come.

The media personality, who has been involved in several controversies, poured the dry gin on the rock as he spoke. He noted that blessings would be the portion of his children, his family, and his well-wishers.

VDM, who went barefooted, also prayed for a long life and prosperity and added that his ancestors would speak for him and he would never reap evil. Furthermore, he said he was a blessing to his generation.

Reactions as VDM visits his ancestors

VDM's visit to his ancestors was trailed by different comments from his fans and followers. Check out some of the reactions to the video on his Instagram page below:

@iamyucee10:

"Too old for this man, focus on the issues."

@officialbomaigah:

"Lol…. Connecting with the earth this generation knows nothing about that sadly.

@1st_class_ken:

"Your Edo ancestors is now living in Abuja hills right? You’re now playing ooh."

@kidneynursemerit:

"Jesus is the only way truth and life. He's the only God. Every other gods na so so yeye."

@afam_bu_nzubechukwu001:

"He is very spiritual that’s why he is equipped with great force."

@isaacnwaeze:

"Believe whatever works for you. Spirituality is more important than Religion. JESUS IS KING."

@fuvk_it765:

"Na inside bush your ancestors dey stay?"

Canada-based doctor prays for VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Canada-based Nigerian doctor had expressed his opinion concerning embattled critic Verydarkman.

The doctor, who appeared to be an older man, thanked Don Jazzy for his huge contribution towards VDM's NGO.

He stated firmly that many of them in the diaspora were rooting for Verydarkman and also prayed for him.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

