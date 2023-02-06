Nigerian fast-rising star Rema does not find it difficult to always remind his fans and followers of who and what fueled his successful career

The Afrobeats singer dismissed his sonic efforts in making bangers and instead credited Nigerian music mogul D'Prince for everything

In his statement on Twitter, Rema made it clear that his life would have amounted to nothing if not for the influence and guidance of D'Prince

Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema has continued to show appreciation to the channel that brought him into Mavins Records.

The Dumebi breakout in a recent tweet disclosed what life would have been like for him if he had not been discovered by sensational music mogul D'Prince, who is the younger brother to Nigeria’s biggest producer, Don Jazzy.

Nigerian Afrobeats star acknowledges Nigerian music mogul D'Prince for his influence in his career Credit: @hisrema

Source: Twitter

Rema stated clearly that it was D’prince’s mentorship that tilted the rays of stardom on his career.

"Without D'Prince, there will be no me."

Social media users react

okoriemansion:

"Their will still be you ...Man no be God ."

iamofficialcas:

Dprince face don change ❤️❤️

@ImohUmoren:

"It’s always nice to see someone give credit to people that supported them. Gratitude opens more doors."

@VictoryOlaleye:

"Tbh everyone just needs to find their place, that’s what success is; sometimes it’s not you, but who you raise.

@ReddGhost:

"D'Prince couldn't become that top top artiste, but, he managed to make one. "

@dayjee_1:

"Chai.. they too Sabi music business for this don jazzy family."

Na so life suppse be.

@Imranzi_kh:

"Why una con dey give Don Jazzy all the credit everytime."

Rema’s Calm Down breaks Afrobeats record as most viewed video with 355 million views

Nigerian singer Rema made the most history in his career with his hit single Calm Down.

Calm Down surpassed Ckay's Love Nwantiti to become the most viewed video in Afrobeat history.

The singer celebrated the achievement with an Instagram post, and fans and colleagues congratulated him.

Source: Legit.ng