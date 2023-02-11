Popular Nigerian music duo, Peter and Paul Okoye of PSquare, were at the recently held ObiDatti rally in Lagos to support Peter Obi

The music duo were seen storming the stage and performing to the large crowd that turned up at the campaign rally

Videos from the rally as well as PSquare’s performance went viral on social media and it stirred mixed reactions from netizens

Top Nigerian music stars, Peter and Paul Okoye of PSquare were present at the Peter Obi campaign rally in Lagos.

The much anticipated political rally took place at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) in Lagos on February 11, 2023.

Videos made the rounds on social media showing the large turnout of people at the rally despite controversies surrounding the event.

Videos as PSquare performs for large crowd at Peter Obi's Lagos rally. Photos: @peterpsquare, @pulsenigeria247, @peterobigregory

The PSquare music group also made sure to show their continued support for Peter Obi at the ObiDatti rally by being the star performers at the show.

A video made the rounds of the moment the music artistes stormed the stage and got the large crowd dancing to their performance.

Peter Okoye of PSquare also took to his Instagram page to share a video from the rally and he accompanied it with a caption where he reiterated their support for Peter Obi. According to him, they are not sitting on the fence.

He wrote:

““PSQUARE” the real MVP PETER OBI is coming…. We Dey support PO with our full chest! We no Dey stand for fence!✊ #ObiDattiInLagos.”

Nigerians react as PSquare perform at Peter Obi’s rally in TBS Lagos

The videos from Peter Obi’s Lagos rally made the rounds on social media and stirred a series of mixed reactions. While some netizens praised PSquare, others noted that they were only deceiving themselves because Tinubu will win.

Read some of their comments below:

quincy_focus:

"The love is real the love is genuine God bless everyone work tirelessly for success of Peter Obi's campaign ❤️"

soft_millionaire:

"Pure love he don’t promise any of them post or owe anyone money the man of the people, odogwu."

_minah_thrift:

"Na them dey do all the work but na Tinubu dey win "

sir_folami:

"If they get political appointments no one should complain o. They’ve worked hard."

tuyo0r:

"Look at the scanty stadium upon all their noise he won’t get 15% in Lagos ,just labouring in vain"

sleem_preshy:

"Seun Kuti will not like this "

_ife01_:

"Shey nah all this people get voters card abi we just dey play"

donchaps_:

"Mad men everywhere. Obidatti ISSA story. The North is bigger than what you think. Tinubu/Kashim is our choice. We die there "

dp_furnitre:

"Una never reach ::: ASIWAJU LOKAN"

anniewhitez:

"We no dey do copy and paste crowd "

jamesogooluwa:

"If only all these people have PVC, it would be super-awesome "

