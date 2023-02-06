Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, attended the 2023 Grammy where she won her first award at the event

The Free Mind hitmaker sported a golden yellow dress reportedly designed by Vivienne Westwood

In other celebrity news, Yoruba movie actress Wunmi Toriola got fans talking about her aseobi look

Tems has got talent, finesses and beauty - and these are things she owns unapologetically.

The Nigerian music star was at the 2023 Grammy awards event where she showed up and showed out, winning her first Grammy!

Photos of Tems at the Grammys. Credit: @fashionbombdaily (Getty)

Source: Instagram

For her special night, the curvaceous beauty draped her curves in a golden yellow dress reportedly from Vivienne Westwood.

The look featured a draped neckline with a corset bodice and a draping around the lower part of the dress.

She accessorised with some pearls around her neck and on one part of her shoulders. Her hair was styled in buns and adorned with pearls as well.

Check out the full look below:

Fans compliment Tems's Grammy look

nessa_onah:

"Legzzzzz and hipssssss and bawdyyyy-awddyyyy."

nat_lewis9:

"Love the cut live the curves she knew how to show those assets right ❤️"

nellyz__glamhair:

"Gorgeous "

remilekun_ex:

"This is amazing and sweet tbh"

Source: Legit.ng