Chibuike Darlington has shared a video to show his current state to his fans after an incident that happened on location

In the post, his arm had blisters and some places were already peeling off, while some parts were healing gradually

Fans of the movie star sympathised with him as many wished him quick recovery in the comment section

Nollywood actor, Chibuike Darlington, has appreciated God for life after he suffered a severe injury while on a movie location.

The role interpreter and musician said that people had been asking about him. He disclosed that he was well and was also recovering from his wounds.

Fans wish actor Chibuike Darlington well. Photo credit@cofficialchibuikemdarlington

Source: Instagram

He shared a video to show the current state of his arm after the accident. The movie star said that it was God that helped him and not man.

Chibuike's arm filled with blisters

In the recording shared by actor Darlington, his upper arm was filled with blisters after the burn.

Some part of his skin were already peeling off. In the later part of the video, the injured arm was gradually healing, and the blisters were no longer visible.

Recall that some other actors had also shared the story of how they survived injury this year.

Actress Idia Aisien was on vacation when she broke some bones in her leg.

However, a few were not lucky to make it out alive. The likes of Junior Pope passed on after a boat incident on his way to location.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Chibuike's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@onowu_daniel:

"Quick recovery Bloodline Oluwa will never fail us."

@realcelebritysugar:

"Ah, uncle sorry, speed recovering, so sorry."

@effixzzyboss:

"Quick recovery."

@officialestherogbu:

"Hm my actor I no like this one oo, chaiiiiii so sorry Biko, sorry."

@rayokafor__:

"God is great."

@cjezeugwu:

"God is great, stay strong bro."

Ebere Okaro goes to location in wheelchair

Legit.ng had reported that the veteran actress had shared a video of how she stormed a location to shoot a movie, despite not enjoying good health.

In the clip, she was on a wheelchair and a cast was on one of her legs while a junior colleague was trying to attend to her.

In the caption of her post, she noted that if there was no work, there will be no food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng