Cynthia Obi-Uchendu the wife of the Big Brother Naija show host, Ebuka has sparked reactions online after she revealed her husband's health status

The ace TV host, who was at the Big Brother Titan (BBTitan) premiere on January 15, 2023, still anchoring the show is said to be extremely sick

Cynthia in a series of tweets hailed her husband as an ace professional to the core, who even though wasn't feeling too well, still turned up and hosted the show alongside Lawrence Maleka

Ace TV presenter and show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has recently shown what it means to be a proper professional to the core.

According to Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, Ebuka's wife, in a series of tweets, hailed her husband for his conviction and determination to always get the job done.

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, wife of famous BBNaija show host Ebuka recently got people talking online when she revealed that her husband was sick during the BBTitan premiere. Credit: @ebuka/@justcythia_o

Source: Instagram

She revealed that during the recent BBTitan premiere her husband was extremely ill but instead of taking a break he still found a way to get on stage and do the job.

Meanwhile, Ebuka himself, shared a sick emoji on his Insta-story, as he also confirms that he was ill during the BBTitan premiere.

Cynthia in her tweet called her husband, a professional to the core.

However, some fans have reacted to Cynthia's post, noting that they observed that something was off about Ebuka's performance.

See Cynthia Obi-Uchendu's post about her husband's health below:

In another tweet, Cynthia tried to downplay her use of extreme for her husband's illness:

See how netizens reacted to Cynthia Obi-Uchendu's tweet about Ebuka being extremely sick

@El_Saty19:

"Ehheenn… his energy wasn’t the usual, but the other guy was vibey so it wasn’t that obvious."

@AdaezeEsther6:

"The stress is too much for him. He just got back from Calabar after hosting miss Africa beauty contest.."

@Rachealolorunma

"Omo. I knew something was off.....The vibe wasn't giving at all. Speedy recovery sir."

@IbilolaAdeleke1:

"I felt he was allowing Lawrence shine small. But he still did great, a professional extraordinaire. Wishing him speedy recovery."

@Fashtos:

"Aside been sick i feel baba also applied sense. He nor want dragging cos...hmmm."

@queen9ice:

"I sensed it tho... Because he was sounding unusual but he did very well.. I wish him speed recovery."

@manliketed:

"I said it!!! I sha knew something was off. I ended up blaming the barber.I was telling my people “this is not the Ebuka I use to watch on every bbn opening night” I pray for quick recovery champ."

