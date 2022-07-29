Ace TV personality and host of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) game show, Frank Edoho, is one of the most feared celebrities on social media

Frank is feared and popular online for his epic clap backs, dragging, and the ruthless responses he dishes out to social media trolls

However, it seems these clap backs are not only restricted to social media, as he shared a story of his response to a real-life troll

The famous TV personality, Frank Edoho, of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) game show, in a post shared on Twitter, told a story of how he dealt with a real-life troll.

Frank said one day after he had retired from hosting the WWTBAM game show in 2017, he was out shopping for a standing air conditioner at Cash 'n' Carry store.

Frank Edoho shares the story of a fan that insulted him in real life and his response to him

Source: Instagram

While on the line to pay for what he bought, Frank said he heard a man say aloud that the WWTBAM game show was stopped because he did not have the money to pay Aroma, the person that won ₦10m on the show.

According to the ace broadcaster, he replied to the man by saying; that's why he was buying a standing AC, and the man was buying a kettle.

Read Frank's post below:

"After I stopped doing WWTBAM in 2017, I went to a Cash 'n' Carry to buy a standing AC & on the paying line a guy said loudly, "WWTBAM stop becos Frank no get money after Aroma win the ₦10m".

"I answered, "That's why I dey buy AC and you dey buy kettle". The whole line went crazy."

Read the other funny responses Frank's post generated:

@jumbokolewerk

"You for just add say he buy kettle, to boil Agbo for Malaria.."

@Kay_Munachi

"Never to be caught off guard.Vawulence General."

@Gife48264106

"I like the fact you have a thick skin to all the bull sh*t and find the perfect response almost every time . Up the chels"

@Sylvest34508631

"You no get chills boss. Vawulence must continue. No room for peace."

@OlaJoseh

"Plz do make a savagery dictionary. Plzz "

