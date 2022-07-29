“That’s Why I Dey Buy AC and You Dey Buy Kettle”: Frank Edoho Shares Story of Fan Who Tried to Broke Shame Him
- Ace TV personality and host of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) game show, Frank Edoho, is one of the most feared celebrities on social media
- Frank is feared and popular online for his epic clap backs, dragging, and the ruthless responses he dishes out to social media trolls
- However, it seems these clap backs are not only restricted to social media, as he shared a story of his response to a real-life troll
The famous TV personality, Frank Edoho, of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire (WWTBAM) game show, in a post shared on Twitter, told a story of how he dealt with a real-life troll.
Frank said one day after he had retired from hosting the WWTBAM game show in 2017, he was out shopping for a standing air conditioner at Cash 'n' Carry store.
While on the line to pay for what he bought, Frank said he heard a man say aloud that the WWTBAM game show was stopped because he did not have the money to pay Aroma, the person that won ₦10m on the show.
According to the ace broadcaster, he replied to the man by saying; that's why he was buying a standing AC, and the man was buying a kettle.
Read Frank's post below:
"After I stopped doing WWTBAM in 2017, I went to a Cash 'n' Carry to buy a standing AC & on the paying line a guy said loudly, "WWTBAM stop becos Frank no get money after Aroma win the ₦10m".
"I answered, "That's why I dey buy AC and you dey buy kettle". The whole line went crazy."
Read the other funny responses Frank's post generated:
@jumbokolewerk
"You for just add say he buy kettle, to boil Agbo for Malaria.."
@Kay_Munachi
"Never to be caught off guard.Vawulence General."
@Gife48264106
"I like the fact you have a thick skin to all the bull sh*t and find the perfect response almost every time . Up the chels"
@Sylvest34508631
"You no get chills boss. Vawulence must continue. No room for peace."
@OlaJoseh
"Plz do make a savagery dictionary. Plzz "
