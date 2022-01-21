Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2017 reality star/Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, recently shared some photos in honour of her 36th birthday.

The gorgeous mother of one, on Friday, January 21, 2022, turned a year older and marked it in classy celebrity style - with some stunning photos.

The star turned a year older. Photo credit: @iambisola

Source: Instagram

Bisola whose style is often laid back and casual threw all of that right out the window as she glammed up for her birthday shoot.

The movie star shared a series of photos on her page in which she rocked two totally different looks.

Check them out below:

Look 1

For the first one, Bisola channelled her inner goddess by opting for what appears to be a Cleopatra-inspired look.

In the photos, she rocked a dark gold draping dress with double thigh-high openings in the front. She sported a fringed bob wig adorned with some jewellery and had on a bronze makeup look.

Check out the photos below:

Look 2

For her second look, she went all out on the creativity as she rocked a structured black ensemble with yellow drama sleeves.

For her hair, she sported a floral headpiece consisting of flowers in different colours.

Check out the photos below:

Source: Legit.ng