Birthday Photoshoots: Nollywood Star Bisola Aiyeola is a Goddess as She Marks New Age
Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2017 reality star/Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola, recently shared some photos in honour of her 36th birthday.
The gorgeous mother of one, on Friday, January 21, 2022, turned a year older and marked it in classy celebrity style - with some stunning photos.
Bisola whose style is often laid back and casual threw all of that right out the window as she glammed up for her birthday shoot.
The movie star shared a series of photos on her page in which she rocked two totally different looks.
Check them out below:
Look 1
For the first one, Bisola channelled her inner goddess by opting for what appears to be a Cleopatra-inspired look.
In the photos, she rocked a dark gold draping dress with double thigh-high openings in the front. She sported a fringed bob wig adorned with some jewellery and had on a bronze makeup look.
Check out the photos below:
Look 2
For her second look, she went all out on the creativity as she rocked a structured black ensemble with yellow drama sleeves.
For her hair, she sported a floral headpiece consisting of flowers in different colours.
Check out the photos below:
