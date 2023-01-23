Age is usually a factor of huge consideration when marriage is being discussed, and celebrities are not left out of this conundrum

Many celebrities like Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs, Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels, Peter Okoye and Lola Omotayo have all had to deal with public criticism because of their choice of partner

Legit.ng in this article has compiled some celebrities who got married to people who were significantly older than them; however, these unions have been bliss and we love them

Nigerian celebrities are always in the spotlight in matters of their marital affairs and the fact that some relationships are perhaps to some, out of place, it is of no consequence who they choose so long as they are happy in their marriage.

Legit.ng in this article has highlighted seven prominent Nigerian celebrities who are married to people with a significant age gap between them.

Meet these 7 Nigerian celebrities that married to people who are significantly older than them. Photo credit: @ajokesilva/@reginadaniels/@shade.okoya

1. Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels has been rocking Nigerian TV screens since her early teens. The young mother of two made her debut in Nollywood in 2014, at the age of 14.

She married the Nigerian billionaire politician, Ned Nwoko in 2019 and the union stirred up a major furore online as many criticized it as a father-and-daughter marriage.

The couple met during a tour of Ned Nwoko's house, and he wasted no time in marrying her, as the union was sealed within the space of three weeks!

Ned Nwoko is 63 years old, and Regina Daniels is 22. The young actress was just 18 when they got married.

2. Sade and Rasaq Okoya

Folasade Okoya is another glam star who in 1999 married the wealthy billionaire industrialist Rasaq Okoya, who at the time was 59 years old.

The 21-year-old Sade Okoya was madly in love with Razaq and the couple will celebrate 24 years of their union this year. They are blessed with four children.

3. Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva

Another Nigerian public couple that we love so much and celebrate so much despite their age gap difference is the veteran Nollywood actors Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva.

These graceful actors have come a long way. They were wedded in 1989 after meeting at the National Theatre, Orile Iganmu.

Olu Jacobs at the time was 46 while his wife, Joke Silva, was 27. The pair will celebrate their 34th anniversary this year 2023.

4. Darey and Deola Art Alade:

Darey is a popular Nigerian musician and songwriter who has been in the industry since the early 2000s.

His relationship status was rather uncontroversial during that period and in February 2007, he married his heartthrob Deola.

Albeit, Deola's age became something of public discussion. She's older than Darey by nearly nine years.

However, Deola and her husband have been able to accomplish so much in their marriage and continue to wax strong. They are blessed with two kids.

5. Omotola-Jalade Ekeinde and Capt Matthews :

Nollywood mega superstar Omotola Ekeinde got married at the age of 18 in 1996 to Capt. Matthew Ekeinde.

The Nigerian pilot is over a decade older than his Nollywood heartthrob. The couple has four children and are still together.

At only 18 years old, Omotola, as she often claims, says marrying at the age she did has been "the best decision of her life".

6. Susan Hart and Dr. Kuku:

The famous Nigerian beauty pageant and winner of the 1994 MBGN, Susan Hart came under fire following her marriage to Dr Sonny Folorunsho Kuku, co-founder of the popular Eko Hospital in Ikeja, Lagos.

Dr Kuku is currently 78, he was 49 at the time he married Susan in 94'. The young model was 19.

Many of her fans and trolls alike said he was old enough to be her father, but she turned away her attention and blocked all criticism.

She has been married to Dr Kuku for nearly 30 years and still is, she's blessed with children.

7. Peter Okoye(Mr P) and Lola Omotayo:

One of two of the super famous music duo P-Square, Peter Okoye received a lot of stick from his family for marrying the love of his life, Lola Omotayo.

Sources close to the family said they were not too keen on the intertribal union, but that it was trivial compared to the fact that Lola was nine years older than Peter.

The pair tied the knot in 2013 and have children from their union. However, they had been dating for close to 12 years before the union was finally sealed in holy matrimony.

Peter Okoye is 41 years, while his wife is 50.

