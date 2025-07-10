Prime Boy, a friend of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad, has shared a new video concerning the singer’s father’s conduct

The singer’s friend, who was recently interviewed by Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM, called out Mohbad's father for using him for fame

Prime Boy shared other details in the video, which triggered emotional reactions from online users and his fans

"Nigerian social media users have reacted to a new video shared by Prime Boy, Owodunni Ibrahim, who was Mohbad’s best friend.

The singer went on TikTok live to blast Mohbad’s father for using his late son’s death for fame, rather than doing what is necessary and having him buried properly.

Prime Boy shares new video, lambastes Mohbad's father. Credit: @officialprimeboy, @mohbad_dad

Source: Instagram

Prime Boy also stated that before Mohbad’s body was exhumed for autopsy, his father failed to bury him in a befitting coffin. He further stated that he would rather leave his son’s body in the morgue than bury him under such circumstances.

The video also captured Prime Boy's statement about Mohbad’s father’s plans to venture into Nollywood, as he has been spotted recently on several movie locations.

This recent development came as a shock to social media users, who wondered what went wrong in the singer’s relationship with Mohbad’s dad.

Watch the video here:

Fans react as Prime Boy calls out Mohbad's dad

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@angelctp said:

"I love the way some tribe in naija is really 10 faces. They can switch from here to there in a second 😂😂😂😂😂."

@adunniade_homes_properties said:

"Oloshi how are you different from the baba?"

@sft9_93 said:

"I thought you two were cool, wetin cause fight now😂😂😂."

@think_big247 said:

"Who else noticed that since the uber man don talk say prime boy no touch moh na since then he no let us rest online."

Mohbad's father accused of using him for fame. Credit: @officialprimeboy

Source: Instagram

@crownbert_la_taste said:

"This guy no serious 😂leave baba make he go location oo."

@_bewaji___ said:

"The earlier we all agree that he kpai of negligence the better and they should just focus on his bullies and how they’re going to get all his royalties back that’s all…. No one kpaii that boy but come to think of it how can a lil injury swell up real quick and the bleeding am still confused ajeh 😢 ikulobolaje me sef no Dey look the man with better eyes if I Dey see am for my street once in a while 😌."

@victoria_depo said:

"Is this not the same Prime Boy that Jossy usually hold hands together with every court days? Interesting!"

@ukshoppingwithtessy said:

"He made a valid point ,if d man knws wat kpai his son he should tell d world."

Primeboy finally gives full details in VDM probe

According to a recent report, Verydarkman shared a clip of the interview he had with Mohbad's childhood friend, Primeboy, who opened up about his encounters with the late singer.

In the clip, Primeboy recalled how Mohbad sent him out of the car, asking if he had an injury before he left.

He also spoke about Wunmi's body language when she was in the car and the conversation he had with her on the phone.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng