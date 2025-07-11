After he failed to deliver the furniture work he was paid for or refund the money, a displeased lady visited her carpenter's shop and seized his equipment

A video showed her going away with his machine, which she said was eventually returned after pleadings from his landlord, mother and the person who referred him to her

However, she returned to seize his generator as the carpenter still failed to honour his end of the bargain

In a video, a Nigerian lady, @mopride_, stormed a carpenter's shop and seized his machine for failing to deliver her furniture work and also refusing to return her money for over three months.

According to the lady, she returned his machine after his landlord, mother, neighbours, and the person who referred him to her pleaded with her to give him time to do a refund or complete the job.

However, the carpenter did neither. In her words:

"This guy has been holding my money for over three months now no refund, no job, nothing. His landlord begged, the person that referred me begged and got tired, his own mother begged and promised me he would pay.

"Even his neighbor begged and assured me he would sort it out. Still, up till today, nothing. This is someone that will confidently tell you, “I’ll pay before 12 noon.” Once 12 reach, he’s suddenly sick. Then we’ll start going back and forth again. Another person will beg on his behalf, promise me again… and on the day of payment, he’ll still disappoint..."

She lamented:

"Honestly, I’ve tried. I’ve been more than patient After I took the furniture guy's machine, they pleaded on his behalf, so l returned it yet he still didn't refund or completed the job."

In the comment section, she disclosed that she later returned to seize his generator because he didn't keep to their agreement.

She wrote on TikTok:

"Him never pay oh! Dem beg for am, I return the machine. On the day him suppose pay again after the 100th time of many promises, cos him believe say I go dey house dey wait for the money, then him go fail as usual, omo I find am go that day.

"God come catch am, I jam am there. Right now, him generator dey my house like this 😂😂😂 him still promise to pay the next day. Na the 3rd week we dey so…him no still pay."

Reactions trail what lady did to carpenter

TheCalibrator (5N-CAA) said:

"That G-Unit track off me. "popping them thanks."

Chukwuma Fidelis Njoku said:

"Some hand work people eh.. dem go make you turn gangster over night."

HER💚🩷 said:

"Omo am going to my own on Saturday 😭😭😂3month now everyday him dy run."

Tulux said:

"I gave carpenter money to doe set of chairs since January, I just collect my chairs last month .imagine oo. I just dey look at the man , even the chairs appearance isn't up to what I paid for , but as them beg me I just ignore am because na my papa friend. the day I net to. his shop to Para, na adult people dey beg me."

