Joke Silva, in an emotional post, has celebrated her husband, Olu Jacobs, on his birthday

In her post, she reflected on meeting Olu Jacobs when he was 38, and today he is 83

Silva, who has been by Olu Jacobs' side during these trying times, also seized the opportunity to pray for her husband

Veteran Nollywood actress Joke Silva has taken to social media to celebrate her husband, Olu Jacobs, as he clocks a new age.

In a recent post via her Instagram page, the movie star recounted meeting her husband when he was 38 and thanked God for his new age, 83.

Acknowledging that their union has been a roller coaster, she also glorified God for guiding her through each day. Joke Silva prayed that God grants her husband peace in these twilight years of his and also keeps his spirit strong and free from all fears.

She ended her post by wishing him a happy birthday.

In her words:

"The one and only Sir J dee J @_olujacobs ...we met when you were 38 and today, by God's wonderful grace, you are...83...🎺🎺🎺🎺 God be PRAISED!!! For all the joy and laughter, some tears and sorrow along the way, we bless the Lord Almighty for guiding you through each day.🎵🎶🎵🎶 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 The wisdom etched upon your face is a testament to a life embraced.🎊🎊🎊...

I ask for peace in these twilight years. May the Lord keep your spirit strong, free from all fears. May He hold you close within His care. 🎊🎊🎊🎊🥳🥳🥳🥳🎈🎈🎈🎈 Happy birthday, my darling💝🥂"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Joke Silva’s birthday post

In reaction to the post, many netizens took to the comment section to celebrate Olu Jacobs' new age.

Legit.ng took note of some comments:

agathamata1 wrote:

Happy birthday to my darling Uncle Olu. My daddy. May God continue to bless and keep you for us. ❤️

mofedamijo noted:

Happy birthday uncle J of life. The very G O A T! Ire oooo.

zikoraa said:

Happy birthday sir. My late dad really loved him a d made us watch all him movies including Third Eye when we were in primary school. God bless him for us. We love you, Uncle Olu Jacobs.

rebidahosa commented

Happy evolution day, sir. Congratulations, Auntie, to you and the entire family! Love you!!!🥰

officialegoboyo wrote:

Happy birthday to our dear Uncle Olu 🥳🥳🥳 @_olujacobs many happy returns and God's continued blessing and grace 🌸🌸🌸.

hajhad_hashay4 averred:

Happy birthday to you sir. Wishing you many more years in good health. @ajokesilva ma’am I can’t go without praising you are a wonder wife mother and mentor to many. Atimes just wonder how you are doing it, just want to sit by your side so you can tell me . You are a strong woman, selfless. A big hug for you.

bawona4 wrote:

I miss him onscreen! Wish he could act just one more movie. Happy birthday to a living legend.

Joke Silva quashes Olu Jacobs' death rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Joke Silva debunked rumours about the death of her husband, Olu Jacobs.

Speaking with journalists, Joke stated that the reports were untrue, reiterating that her husband is alive.

Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs remain a power couple in Nollywood..

