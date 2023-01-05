There will be an assurance wedding in 2023 as photos from Chioma's bride price payment have surfaced online

The chef's dad was seen in photos taking charge of things at the meeting as yams, drinks, and other items were presented

According to reports, Davido's family had to restate their interest in marrying Chioma in the presence of her entire family

Davido and his lover Chioma aka Chef Chi are set to throw the most anticipated wedding this year, according to new development.

In a post sighted online, a meeting was held with Chef Chi's family as Davido paid her bride price.

Nigerians rejoice as Davido pays Chioma's bride price Photo credit: @nechesblog2

Source: Instagram

In the photo, several tubers of yam, drinks, and other items were spotted as Chioma's dad stood at the centre, coordinating it all.

According to reports, the meeting is important because the groom’s people have to restate their interest in marrying from the bride-to-be family, in the presence of her Umunna (direct and extended family, with family elders).

See the post below:

Here is a video of some of the moments from the small event.

Nigerians react to the news

marybakes_:

"Congratulations to them Love is sweet "

luxurygiftandpillow:

"A big congratulations to him."

official_princessucheorizun:

"Good news. I love them. God bless your home, Davido and chioma Adeleke."

ade_jumoke967:

"A breathe of fresh air on this space... Congratulations to 001 and 002 once again."

josephine_a_y:

"Congratulations Mr and Mrs Adeleke. Your union is bless ❤️"

khary_ne:

"Amen oo what God cannot do does not exist ❤️❤️"

brendanukagod__:

"As it should be .. IMO STATE we are exceptional .. we give the best and also want the best ❤️❤️… congratulations OBO my in-law "

Nigerians react to supposed wedding ring on Davido's finger

The singer was in Osun state for the inauguration of his uncle and governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, as the state's next governor.

In one of the videos, the singer was captured sitting with his uncle, with his hand placed on his cheek.

However, a ring spotted on his wedding finger caught the attention of many people.

The jewellery spotted on his ring finger contributed to the speculation about the singer being married to Chioma.

Source: Legit.ng