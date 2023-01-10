When Big Brother Naija star Chichi announced she would be turning 23 on January 10, social media went abuzz with reactions

Chichi's colleague Allysyn reacted to the post with a statement insinuating her colleague is lying about her age

Somehow throwback photos of Chichi from 2014 found their way to social media and different questions were raised

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Chichi is 23 today January 20, and her age sparked reactions on social media.

According to Chichi's photos from 2014, she should be older than 23, hence the confusion and shock on social media over her revelation.

Chichi celebrates 23rd birthday Photo credit: @chichiofficiall/@MhizzAssy

Source: Instagram

Hours before she turned 23, the reality star took to her Twitter page and announced her new age to the world.

"I was conceived out of grace!!! 23 (TWENTY THREE) in few hours!!!… RRARRRHHHH "

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

View tweet below:

Reactions to Chichi's tweet

The reality star's post made the rounds on social media platforms and sparked huge and hilarious comments.

Chichi's colleague, Allysyn put up a reply that suggested that Chichi lied about her age.

See post below:

Check out Chichi's throwback photos:

Read some of the comments gathered below:

@MhizzAssy:

"This you? Back in 2014?? You were 14 here? Must be ment."

valeryhillz:

"Buh wait ehhh which kin lie be this , like she no fear at all lie this lie person go just mould lie finish e go stand like human being "

youfoundjoy_:

"Like all this bbn girl nor just da fear how can chichi be 23?"

ivynwa:

"Wetin Allyson write!!!! You can tell me anything Chi Chi we're the same age mate osisooooo!! We're proudly Embracing 40years!!!!stop hiding your age you're not a Footballer."

mara_chy4:

"So she was 14yrs in 2014.. putting on those clothes and wigs?? E be tinx."

mo_fiyin:

"Someone that was 23 in the throwback picture "

@bubechi_:

"Grace took my sweetness from 21 to 23 in 3 month. It's this type of grace I want to key into Lord "

mizp_outfits_and_accessories:

"This age reduction something in Nigeria na wa "

Papaya Ex short of words as boo treats her to romantic surprise on birthday

Controversial Nigerian social media influencer, Papaya Ex, with real name, Raheem Abike Halimah, was shown great love by her boyfriend on her birthday.

Papaya Ex is known to love over the top gestures and her boyfriend did not disappoint with the romantic way he surprised her on her big day.

Papaya who is abroad on vacation showed her luxury suite as it was decorated with lots of red and pink rose petals, flowers on the bed and in the bathtub, grey and different shades of pink balloons hanging everywhere among other things.

Source: Legit.ng