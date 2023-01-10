BBNaija Level Up star Chichi has continued to cause controversy on social media after she claimed to be 23

Just hours after she made the claim online, internet users dug up old photos of the reality star from Facebook

A number of netizens claimed that Chichi had a husband and child as they dug up snaps of her with a man and a little girl

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

BBNaija Level Up star, Chichi, continued to raise dust on social media after claiming she just turned 23.

Shortly after Chichi’s post went up on her page, some netizens dug up some of her old photos from her Facebook page.

In the reemerged photos from seven years ago, Chichi was seen with a man and a child and some Facebook users claimed that she used to have a husband and kid.

Nigerians dig up old photos of BBNaija's Chichi with man and child after she claimed to be 23. Photos: @itschichiofficial, @_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

A series of snaps showed the reality show star with the same man and child and it raised a lot of controversial comments online after they went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

While some people claimed the man in the photo was her husband, others said he was her uncle.

See the snaps below:

Internet users react to old photos of Chichi with man and child

The reemerged old photos of Chichi with a man and child got a lot of people talking on social media as they shared their opinions. Read some of their reactions below:

jaypills.olinepharmacy:

"It’s normal and natural for people to look older than their age and also normal to look younger than your age.. I look way younger than my age (will b 35 in August) But you see this Chi Chi own ehhh e no gig at allllllllllllllllll.. it’s a blessing to get older so I wonder why people are so scared to admit their real age .. "

official_wendy__:

"Omooo Nigerian can dig shaaa,that’s why they said be careful what you do or post online,the internet never forgets."

mummyjayclothin:

"Yes she has two kids but she lost one of the kid....a boy and a girl she lost the boy anyway her husband then took the child from her...chichi and her husband was staying in Benin before...ekewan road in Benin City... her only child is now in the US with her ex hubby."

amyskitchenandtreats:

"Sha my country people no get joy she for kukuma talk 28 atleast e for better."

egostherskincare:

"Na wetin lies dey cause be this…… why not just wish yourself happy birthday without putting age?"

just_trixx:

"FBI no do reach like this."

ijayy_x:

"Might be her brother and his baby."

carphy_flinks:

"Fear social media! Them fit drag out ur secondary pant comot‍♀️"

white.marshmallow__:

"You all going through this stress because someone told you she is 23? What will the truth benefit you ?"

pweettyinpearl:

"That’s her uncle and his daughter tho!"

Fans react to 2014 photos of BBNaija's Chichi after claiming she's 23

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Chichi is 23 today, Tuesday, January 10, and her age sparked reactions on social media.

According to Chichi's photos from 2014, she should be older than 23, hence the confusion and shock on social media over her revelation.

The reality star's post made the rounds on social media platforms and sparked huge and hilarious comments. Chichi's colleague, Allysyn put up a reply that suggested that Chichi lied about her age.

Source: Legit.ng