Oyesiji Oyewusi shares his inspiring journey from Lagos State University to the United States, highlighting resilience and faith

Despite initial challenges, he pursued a Master’s in Strategic Communication at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Winning the Dr. Jung-Sook Lee Memorial Endowment Scholarship marked a turning point, validating his hard work and dedication

Oyesiji Oyewusi, a Nigerian living in the US, shares his remarkable journey from Lagos State University (LASU) to the United States.

He spoke about his resilience, faith, and the opportunities that come with international education.

Nigerian gets US scholarship in US. Photo credit: Oyesiji/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Oyewusi said he began his academic journey at LASU’s School of Communication, studying Broadcast and Communication Technology.

Despite the intense lectures, numerous assignments, and scarce resources, he discovered his passion for communication and storytelling.

“One of my proudest moments was serving as editor of Watzup Mag, the school’s magazine. Alongside a dedicated team of students, we produced articles on fashion, entertainment, and student life, often working late into the night. We had no funds, but somehow, support came from people who believed in our vision. Their encouragement kept us going, and it taught me the value of collaboration and perseverance.”

Achieving Milestones and Future Aspirations

Winning the Dr. Jung-Sook Lee Memorial Endowment Scholarship marked a turning point for Oyewusi.

This award recognized his academic excellence and resilience, validating his struggles and determination.

As he prepares to receive his Master’s degree on December 20th, Oyewusi reflects on the journey's challenges and triumphs.

He acknowledges that relocation is not just about changing environments but also about transforming one's mindset and unlocking new opportunities.

“As I look to the future, I am seriously considering pursuing a Ph.D., a step that excites and scares me in equal measure. For now, though, I am simply grateful for how far I have come and ready to see where this path leads next.”

Man Who Almost Missed Scholarship At American University

Previously, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man overcame all challenges and graduated from a university in the USA.

When Godwin Smart gained admission to study at North Carolina Central University, USA, he was offered a fully-funded scholarship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng