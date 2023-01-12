To mark her 23rd birthday, Chichi decided to recreate a beautiful photo of American rapper Cardi B

After sharing the photo, it managed to catch the rapper's attention on Twitter and she reacted with a love emoji

Chichi sighted the reaction and took to her Insatgram story channel to excitedly declare her love for Cardi B

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Chichi recently marked her 23rd birthday and her fans and colleagues celebrated her.

One of the biggest gifts the reality star got for her special day was American rapper Cardi B's attention.

Fans excited as Cardi B acknowledges Chichi's photo Photo credit: @itschichiofficial/@iamcardib

Source: Instagram

The reality star recreated one of the rapper's looks for her birthday and the post caught Cardi's attention on Twitter.

The WAP crooner simply reacted with a love emoji signifying that she loved what she saw.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Unable to keep calm, Chichi took to her Instagram story channel with Cardi B's reaction and expressed her love for the rapper.

See the posts below:

Reactions to Chichi's recognition

baysaysnomore:

"Awwwww BLESSED!"

lovelyn_beauty_empire:

"My baby girl trending God thank you oooo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kendra_morree:

"She reposted for papaya toochichi try dey rest!"

rayt_enterprises:

"Her dream come true ❤️❤️❤️"

@mi_foxylady:

"Chichis Grace is undiluted ! They thought they could fu*ck up her bday;yet It turned out to favour her! She will be the happiest when she sees this ❤️❤️❤️; her spirit animal showing her support!!! "

@Stanaccount001_:

"Awww, @trophygirlchi Congratulations! You are indeed a child of Grace!"

@chi_derahh:

"I remember when she did this for Erica too. It’s as if she knows when they are trolling them."

@chi_derahh:

"I remember when she did this for Erica too. It’s as if she knows when they are trolling them."

2014 photos of BBN’s Chichi surface as she celebrates 23rd birthday

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Chichi is 23 today, Tuesday, January 10, and her age sparked reactions on social media.

According to Chichi's photos from 2014, she should be older than 23, hence the confusion and shock on social media over her revelation.

Hours before she turned 23, the reality star took to her Twitter page and announced her new age to the world.

Source: Legit.ng