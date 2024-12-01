Nigerians can look forward to at least three public holidays in December 2024 and January 2025

The federal government is expected to declare Wednesday, December 25, 2024, as a public holiday for Christmas, among others

The holidays serve as the period to unwind, take a break from work and enjoy fun moments with family and friends

As 2024 comes to a close, Nigerians eagerly anticipate the public holidays that will be declared in December 2024 and January 2025.

The Nigerian government typically announces public holidays to commemorate significant events and celebrations, allowing citizens to take a break from work and observe these special occasions with family and friends.

Buyers do shopping in a stall selling Christmas decorations at the Balogun Market in Lagos on December 18, 2023. Photo credit: Benson Ibeabuchi/AFP

Source: Getty Images

December and January are not only the months to wrap up a year and begin another one, but they also serve as the festive periods when many take a break from work and enjoy fun moments with relatives.

Luckily, many organisations have the tradition of closing for the year in the middle of December. Nevertheless, for those whose companies never close, there are also public holidays to enable them to share the festive moments with their loved ones.

Dec 2024/Jan 2025: Public holidays for Nigerians

Legit.ng has compiled a list of the public holidays the federal government will declare in December 2024 and January 2025.

This is to assist you in planning how to spend the holidays effectively.

December 25 Christmas holiday

In line with tradition, the federal government, through the Ministry of Interior, will declare Wednesday, December 25, a public holiday.

Christmas is the Christian festival to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

December 26, Boxing Day

Boxing Day is the holiday celebrated the day after Christmas Day.

It is traditionally celebrated in Great Britain and some Commonwealth countries, including Nigeria.

New Year’s Day celebrations

The Nigerian government will also declare a New Year's Day celebration holiday in January 2025.

January 1, 2025, falls on Wednesday. Thus, the government is expected to declare Wednesday a public holiday.

Isese Day: More states declared public holiday in 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that at least four states in Southwest Nigeria declared a work-free day in August 2024 for public servants to commemorate the Isese Day 2024 celebrations.

The Isese Day is set aside in most southwest states to celebrate the indigenous Yoruba culture and traditions and preserve the Yoruba heritage.

More states are expected to mark the day in 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng