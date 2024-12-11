Music executive Ubi Franklin wore his fatherly hat as he attended the Christmas party of his son Jayden with his ex-wife Lilian Esoro

Netizens observed the friendly demeanor between the former couple and they spoke about the possibility of them reuniting

Despite his busy schedule, Ubi did not shy away from being in the life of his son and he shared some activities at the party

Talent manager Ubi Franklin has showed that he is a present dad who doesn't miss his son Jayden's school's activities. As the eight-year-old participated in his school's Christmas party, his father graced the occasion to cheer him.

Ubi posted different videos of himself and his ex-wife Lilian Esoro as they bantered with their son. The music executive sang along as the students performed some Christmas songs on stage. Jayden chatted with his dad as other activities were ongoing and the excitement on his face was noteworthy.

Several netizens were excited for the divorced couple and wished that they would come back together. Others felt there was no need for them to reunite and they praised them for co-parenting peacefully.

Ubi and the Nollywood actress got married in 2015 and their union was officially dissolved on January 28, 2021.

Watch Ubi's videos in the slides below:

Reactions as Ubi Franklin attend son's party

Check out some of the reactions as Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro attended their son's Christmas party together.

@adesope_shopsydoo:

"A present dad will always get my respect any day."

@mommy_chizzy:

"Ubi go marry her again o. You guys still look good o."

@mayerblessing:

"Your wife still dey your eye."

@w_filmz_pictures_:

"Co-parenting dey sweet sha."

@am_chigold:

"Maturity. Your ex shouldn't be your enemy."

@uchechiibemere2:

"Waooh! Good one!! Happiness written all over your faces."

@prisoken2:

"This how people should behave."

Ubu Franklin, Lilian celebrate son's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that it was an interesting moment for Ubi and Lilian Esoro's son Jayden.

He marked his eighth birthday with a beautifully decorated cake that had a football pitch and ball designed on it.

Lilian wore a green boubou gown, while her ex-husband wore a simple black shirt and trousers as they sang for their son.

